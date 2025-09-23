Sinclair Pulls Jimmy Kimmel’s Comeback from ABC Lineup

As anticipation builds for the return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to ABC, viewers in numerous regions will find themselves watching news programming instead of the late-night favorite. Sinclair Broadcast Group has decided not to air the show on its ABC stations, citing ongoing evaluations and discussions with the network. This move not only impacts the show’s viewership but also highlights tensions over recent controversies involving host Jimmy Kimmel.

Sinclair’s Decision and Its Implications

On Tuesday night, as Jimmy Kimmel Live! makes its anticipated comeback, a significant portion of the audience will miss out due to Sinclair’s choice to replace the program with news segments. In a statement released to Rolling Stone, Sinclair announced its decision to preempt the late-night staple, explaining, “Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming.” The broadcaster also mentioned ongoing discussions with ABC regarding the show’s potential return.

The absence of an immediate comment from Kimmel’s representatives leaves his perspective on the situation unclear. The decision by Sinclair underscores the broader challenges facing media outlets in balancing programming choices with current events and public sentiments.

Controversy and Suspension

ABC’s decision to suspend Kimmel last week has fueled this broadcasting disruption. The controversy stems from comments made on Jimmy Kimmel Live! regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Kimmel’s remarks on the show, coupled with a threat from President Trump’s FCC chair, led to his indefinite suspension. “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” the host said, aiming criticism at political maneuvering following Kirk’s death.

This suspension drew widespread backlash, igniting debates over free speech and media responsibility amidst ongoing national tensions.

Industry Response

The decision to suspend Kimmel has met with significant resistance within the entertainment industry. An open letter from the ACLU, endorsed by over 400 industry figures, condemned “government threats to our freedom of speech.” The letter argued against governmental interference, stating, “In an attempt to silence its critics, our government has resorted to threatening the livelihoods of journalists, talk show hosts, artists, creatives, and entertainers across the board.” Notable signatories included Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, and Selena Gomez, who collectively highlighted the importance of upholding constitutional values.

ABC’s Stance

In response to the uproar, Disney explained its rationale behind Kimmel’s suspension. A statement on Monday clarified that the decision was made “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.” Disney elaborated, “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.” The network has engaged in discussions with Kimmel, ultimately deciding to resume the show on Tuesday after thoughtful dialogue.

The unfolding events surrounding Jimmy Kimmel Live! illustrate the complex interplay between media, politics, and free expression, with significant implications for broadcasting decisions and public discourse.