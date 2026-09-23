Simon Cowell Shares Health Update During AGT Finale Absence

Simon Cowell has taken a step back from the spotlight as he recovers from back surgery, allowing him to cheer on the contestants of America’s Got Talent from the comfort of his home. Despite missing the finale of season 21, Cowell’s presence was still felt throughout the competition as he offered his support remotely.

Health Break and Recovery

Following a challenging back surgery, Cowell prioritized his health and wellbeing, making the tough decision to be absent from the show’s climactic moments. He has been known for his hands-on approach to judging and mentoring, marking a notable shift in how the season concluded without his direct involvement.

Continued Support for Contestants

While unable to attend the finale in person, Cowell was enthusiastic about following the performances of the talented contestants, demonstrating his commitment to the show and its participants. “I’m cheering on the contestants from afar,” he shared, emphasizing his unwavering support despite his absence.

Looking Forward to the Future