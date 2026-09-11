Silvia Pérez Cruz Stars in Exclusive Clip for 'Viva Carmen'

Following its exciting world premiere at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight, director Sébastien Laudenbach has completed a Spanish-language adaptation of his animated film, “Viva Carmen.” Laudenbach, recognized for his work on “The Girl Without Hands” and as co-director of “Chicken for Linda!” brings a fresh lens to the classic tale, inspired by Georges Bizet’s iconic opera.

Flamenco Talent Takes Center Stage

In “Viva Carmen,” the titular character is voiced by acclaimed Flamenco singer Silvia Pérez Cruz, who also contributes new original songs tailored for this Spanish edition. Pérez Cruz’s recent collaboration with Rosalía on “La Rumba del Perdón” from the album “Lux” has further solidified her status as a musical innovator.

Premiere and Distribution Plans

The North American premiere of “Viva Carmen” is set to take place at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it has been designated as a part of TIFF’s Centerpiece section on Friday, September 11. Meanwhile, U.S. distribution rights for the film are currently under negotiation. In Spain, the film will be released by Filmin and Elástica Films and is scheduled to premiere at the Seville Film Festival.

A Feminist Reimagining of a Classic Tale

“Viva Carmen” offers a feminist reinterpretation of the classic opera, daring to portray Carmen not merely as a symbol but as a fully-realized woman whose pursuit of freedom takes precedence over romantic love. “I wanted to show a woman, not just an icon. She’s real, even though it’s an animated movie. Her priority isn’t love; it’s freedom. She’s willing to pay the ultimate price for it. That’s very clear in her mind,” Laudenbach shared with Variety during the Cannes festival.

A Story of Defiance and Friendship

Set in the vibrant port town of Seville in 1845, the narrative follows a teenage boy named Salvador, who assists the gifted knife grinder, Antonio. Upon meeting the enchanting Carmen, Salvador becomes enamored by her beauty and independent spirit, drawing the attention of the townsfolk.

However, the mystical ability of Antonio to foresee a tragic future for Carmen at the hands of a soldier named José prompts Salvador to assemble an eclectic crew of street kids, led by the spirited Belén, to defy destiny and protect Carmen from impending doom.

Targeting a New Generation

“Disney wouldn’t make something like ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ today. Times have changed,” Laudenbach noted. “But this is a film for everyone. It’s very important to speak to kids in a certain way. We did that also in ‘Chicken for Linda!’ As filmmakers, it is our responsibility to communicate with a young audience; they are the audience of tomorrow.”

Voice Cast and Production Notes

The French-language version of “Viva Carmen,” featuring Camélia Jordana, is set to be distributed in France by Haut et Court. The film’s voice cast also includes talented actors such as Milo Machado-Graner, Soumaye Bocoum, and Gaëtan Dupont, among others.