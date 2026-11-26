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The much-anticipated shopping holiday of the year is here, as Black Friday, which has effectively expanded into an entire week of deals during Thanksgiving, kicks off across hundreds of retailers. This is the prime opportunity to take advantage of substantial discounts, whether for personal purchases or gift-giving.

This year, tech continues to be a major area for savings, boasting fantastic offers at major platforms like Amazon, Sonos, Bose, and Best Buy. However, clothing may stand out as a top contender for unbeatable deals this holiday season. Department stores such as Macy’s and Nordstrom are showcasing discounts of up to 70% on thousands of items, while individual brands like Levi’s, Dr. Martens, and Abercrombie & Fitch offer attractive sales.

The Best Black Friday Sales of 2026



Below, we’ve put together a selection of 32 of the best Black Friday sales currently available for savvy shoppers.

Abercrombie & Fitch — 25-50% off everything

Adidas — Up to 60% off sneakers & activewear

Alo Yoga — 30% off sitewide

Amazon — Up to 50% off thousands of items in every category

Banana Republic — 40% off full-priced items (including cashmere)

Best Buy — Thousands of deals on TVs, headphones, speakers, and other tech

Bose — Up to 50% off award-winning headphones, earbuds, and speakers

Breville — Up to $300 off espresso machines, ovens, food processors, and blenders

Brooks Running — Deals on top running shoes, clothing, and accessories

Bulova — Save 30% off on most products

Coach — Discounts on bags, clothing, and accessories

Dr. Martens — Up to 50% off iconic footwear

Dyson — Up to $400 off across the catalog

Funko — Up to 70% off collectibles and toys

Huckberry — Up to 40% off men’s clothing and accessories

iHerb — Up to 30% off thousands of wellness products

J. Crew — 40% off select purchases

LEGO — Get free sets and points with qualifying purchases

Levi’s — 40% off sitewide and free shipping

Loop — 20% off the best earplugs for concerts

Lululemon — Rare savings on activewear and other clothing

Macy’s — Up to 70% off thousands of items

MasterClass — 50% off all plans

Nordstrom — Up to 60% off top brands

Skims — 30% off sitewide, including shapewear, clothing, and intimates

Sonos — Up to 25% off speakers, headphones, and bundles

Staples — Up to 50% off electronics, luggage, wrapping paper, stationery, and more

Target — Up to 50% off top brands, plus BOGO deals

Technics — Save on award-winning earbuds and turntables

UGG — Up to 50% off footwear, clothing, and accessories

Walmart — Up to 50% off thousands of items in all categories

Wayfair — Up to 80% off furniture, decor, and more