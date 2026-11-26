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The much-anticipated shopping holiday of the year is here, as Black Friday, which has effectively expanded into an entire week of deals during Thanksgiving, kicks off across hundreds of retailers. This is the prime opportunity to take advantage of substantial discounts, whether for personal purchases or gift-giving.
This year, tech continues to be a major area for savings, boasting fantastic offers at major platforms like Amazon, Sonos, Bose, and Best Buy. However, clothing may stand out as a top contender for unbeatable deals this holiday season. Department stores such as Macy’s and Nordstrom are showcasing discounts of up to 70% on thousands of items, while individual brands like Levi’s, Dr. Martens, and Abercrombie & Fitch offer attractive sales.
The Best Black Friday Sales of 2026
Below, we’ve put together a selection of 32 of the best Black Friday sales currently available for savvy shoppers.
Abercrombie & Fitch — 25-50% off everything
Adidas — Up to 60% off sneakers & activewear
Alo Yoga — 30% off sitewide
Amazon — Up to 50% off thousands of items in every category
Banana Republic — 40% off full-priced items (including cashmere)
Best Buy — Thousands of deals on TVs, headphones, speakers, and other tech
Bose — Up to 50% off award-winning headphones, earbuds, and speakers
Breville — Up to $300 off espresso machines, ovens, food processors, and blenders
Brooks Running — Deals on top running shoes, clothing, and accessories
Bulova — Save 30% off on most products
Coach — Discounts on bags, clothing, and accessories
Dr. Martens — Up to 50% off iconic footwear
Dyson — Up to $400 off across the catalog
Funko — Up to 70% off collectibles and toys
Huckberry — Up to 40% off men’s clothing and accessories
iHerb — Up to 30% off thousands of wellness products
J. Crew — 40% off select purchases
LEGO — Get free sets and points with qualifying purchases
Levi’s — 40% off sitewide and free shipping
Loop — 20% off the best earplugs for concerts
Lululemon — Rare savings on activewear and other clothing
Macy’s — Up to 70% off thousands of items
MasterClass — 50% off all plans
Nordstrom — Up to 60% off top brands
Skims — 30% off sitewide, including shapewear, clothing, and intimates
Sonos — Up to 25% off speakers, headphones, and bundles
Staples — Up to 50% off electronics, luggage, wrapping paper, stationery, and more
Target — Up to 50% off top brands, plus BOGO deals
Technics — Save on award-winning earbuds and turntables
UGG — Up to 50% off footwear, clothing, and accessories
Walmart — Up to 50% off thousands of items in all categories
Wayfair — Up to 80% off furniture, decor, and more
Zappos — Up to 50% off footwear, clothing, and accessories