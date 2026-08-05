Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine's Romance Officially Revealed

Shawn Mendes is making waves with his heartfelt acknowledgment of love for Bruna Marquezine. The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to recognize the actress’s 31st birthday in a sweet and affectionate post, marking a significant moment in their budding romance.

Public Display of Affection

In his birthday tribute, Mendes wrote, “Feliz aniversário my baby. You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into. Not to be tooooo sappy but you’ve truly changed my life and I am so so grateful for you. Eu te amo muito muito muitoo!!! We all do amor…” The post featured touching images and videos of Marquezine volunteering with children at Casa Amarela Providência, a cultural center located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Relationship Milestones

The couple has kept their relationship relatively low-key since they were first linked during a vacation in Brazil last December. However, the new year marked a new chapter for them, as they have seemingly become more open about their affection towards each other. Recent sightings included moments of light PDA while grocery shopping in Los Angeles, further confirming their romantic connection.

Social Media Moments