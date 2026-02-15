Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine’s Sweet Carnaval Moment

In a delightful display of romance, Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine have been spotted cuddling up together at Carnaval in Brazil, celebrating Valentine’s Day in style. The couple, known for their chemistry both on and off screen, embraced the vibrant festivities, showcasing their affection amidst the lively atmosphere of Brazil’s iconic celebration.

Affectionate Moments at Carnaval

During the Carnaval festivities on Saturday, February 14, Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine were seen enveloped in each other’s warmth. The pair took the opportunity to share special moments as they enjoyed the energy of the celebration. They even joined Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo aboard her trio elétrico, a vibrant float equipped with a booming sound system that is central to the Carnaval experience.

Stylish Festival Fashion

The “Mercy” singer radiated happiness in a casual tank top paired with black pants and trendy sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Brazilian actress dazzled onlookers in a bedazzled top and sleek ponytail, complemented by her own stylish shades. Both looked effortlessly chic, embodying the spirit of Carnaval while remaining close and affectionate throughout the event.

Sweet Gestures and Spotted Appearances

Throughout the Carnaval celebration, Shawn and Bruna were frequently seen sharing tender hugs and intimate whispers, highlighting their blossoming romance. This enchanting display of affection follows recent sightings of the couple at an airport in Rio de Janeiro earlier this month, where they were also spotted enjoying each other’s company.

As Shawn Mendes and Bruna Marquezine continue to embrace their relationship in the spotlight, fans eagerly watch for more adorable moments from the couple. Click through the gallery for more photos of the pair in Brazil as they celebrate love and joy during this vibrant festival.