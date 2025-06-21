Shanghai Debuts Unique Film and TV Industry-Public Marketplace

Shanghai has taken a significant leap in integrating the film and television sectors by launching the International Film & TV Market. This new initiative is a five-day event designed to merge professional industry networking with engaging public cultural experiences. Held at the iconic Shanghai Exhibition Center, this event symbolizes the unification of the Shanghai International Film Festival Market and the Shanghai TV Festival Market into one dynamic platform.

Unifying the Film and Television Industry

The consolidation of these festivals into the International Film & TV Market reflects a broader trend within the entertainment industry. As managing director Chen Guo points out, “Content creation, technological applications, and talent mobility are increasingly blurring the lines between film and television.” This merger aims to dismantle barriers and offer a comprehensive platform for collaboration among film and TV professionals.

The Dual-Track Approach

A standout feature of this new initiative is its dual-track model. Inside the Exhibition Center, industry professionals engage in business interactions with dedicated zones for meetings, displays, and salons. Meanwhile, the outdoor markets provide public engagement through immersive experiences and cultural products. This model seeks to transform industry successes into accessible cultural offerings, fostering innovation and public enthusiasm for film and TV culture.

International Participation and Emerging Technologies

The event has significantly expanded its international reach, featuring a dedicated International Zone with 50 overseas exhibitors participating. It also highlights emerging technologies like AI and XR through its UHD HUB, offering immersive experiences such as the XR project on Qin Shi Huang’s Tomb. This focus on cutting-edge technology aims to streamline content creation and distribution, particularly assisting Chinese content in reaching a global audience.

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

The merger effectively removes barriers once dividing film and TV markets, encouraging a unified space for producers, tech suppliers, and investors. The activities are designed to be inclusive across mediums, focusing on compelling stories rather than specific formats. This collaborative approach nurtures talent mobility and encourages technological sharing, setting the stage for future innovations.

As the Shanghai International Film & TV Market evolves, its organizers emphasize the importance of industry leadership, interactivity, and internationalization. Their vision is for this event to become a cultural landmark, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and propelling both Chinese and global entertainment landscapes forward.