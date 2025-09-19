Selena Gomez’s Merch Chronicles Her Career Milestones

Complex Shop has launched an exciting new merchandise line in collaboration with Selena Gomez, perfectly capturing the essence of her illustrious career. This unique collection, inspired by key milestones from the pop icon’s journey, allows fans to celebrate and cherish their favorite Selena moments through exclusive apparel and accessories. With nostalgic nods to her early days and iconic roles, this collection doubles as a vibrant timeline of her career milestones.

A Trip Down Memory Lane with Barney & Friends

Revisiting her roots, the collection pays homage to Selena Gomez’s early days on “Barney & Friends.” Fans can relive the Gianna-era with a range of Barney-inspired sweatshirts, sweatpants, and tees, priced between $40–$75. Available for pre-order, these pieces are expected to ship in early December 2025. The collection’s playful designs serve as a charming nod to the days when Selena first graced the screen.

Wizards and Disney Nostalgia

The merchandise line extends into Selena’s notable role in “Wizards of Waverly Place,” offering graphic tees and sweats that evoke peak Disney nostalgia. These items, reminiscent of mid-2000s style, are both fashionable and nostalgic. Perfect for fans who fondly recall evenings watching Selena weave magic on TV, these pieces are also available for pre-order, shipping in mid-November 2025.

For Fans of Every Era

If you were drawn to the more mature chapters of Selena’s career, Complex Shop offers selections inspired by her transition to roles in movies like “Spring Breakers.” This segment features tanks, tops, and sweats under $100, embracing the evolution of her on-screen persona. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovered Selena during these transformative years, there’s something here to cherish.

Celebrating Selena’s Latest Chapter with Benny Blanco

The collection wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging Selena’s recent creative endeavors with Benny Blanco. Fans can grab exclusive vinyl records and merch emblazoned with catchy phrases like “Hot Girls Date Funny Guys.” These new additions reflect her playful and current artistic expression, offering a fresh twist on fan merchandise.

Each piece in the Selena Gomez Complex Shop collection is crafted from top-quality materials and designed to suit various sizes and styles. Whether reminiscing about her childhood on “Barney & Friends,” casting spells in “Waverly Place,” or embracing her recent collaborations, this collection offers a delightful blend of nostalgia and contemporary style. It’s a true celebration of her multifaceted career, giving fans a perfect reason to shop and relive their favorite Selena moments.