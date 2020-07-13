Selena Gomez Has a Haircut like ‘Rachel’

Friends fan Selena Gomez admired her preferred program and real-life close friend Jennifer Aniston recently when she showed up on The Kelly Clarkson Show with her hair reduced right into the 2020 variation of The Rachel. Gomez’s hairdresser Marissa Marino verified that Rachel Green was the motivation behind Gomez’s haircut, in addition to Goldie Hawn’s personality from The First Wives Club.

Marino endured her Instagram, “hair inspo was ‘The Rachel’ meets Goldie Hawn in First Wives Club ?”

Gomez and Aniston discussed their relationship and also Gomez’s love of Friends back in January when Gomez showed up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Aniston was guest-hosting.

The ladies went over just how they met in a washroom and also what their relationship is currently.

“You’ve always been so sweet,” Aniston began. “You are a real [Friends] fan. It’s impressive. We’ve recognized each other for several years. You’ve been to my residence. We’ve had pizza. A girl after my very own heart, do we enjoy a pizza or what? We enjoy pizza.”

“Yes, we do,” Gomez included.

“It’s so much fun. I was told that you recall us meeting for the first time in a bathroom,” Aniston claimed. Gomez claimed yes, and also Aniston asked her to remind her where.

“Well, nobody knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom, wearing a black dress,” Gomez began.

“Okay, weird,” Aniston, that often uses black gowns, joked.

“And I think we were at Vanity Fair something event, and I was there with my mom, and I walked into the bathroom and I saw you, and you were just like so nice,” Gomez claimed. “You simply went out of the washroom and also you were returning, and also my heart like stopped. And I flipped out and also I went to my mama and also I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw Jennifer Aniston.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

“Did I greet? Did we have a pleasantry? [I was] cleaning my hands, I hope,” Aniston said.

“Yeah, you were fine. You were everything that I wanted,” Gomez claimed.

Gomez lately revealed her assistance of Friends when she ecstatically discussed Aniston’s Instagram that confirmed the Friends get-together information. “NO ONE TALK TO ME. I’M NOT OK,” she tweeted…