Secure Your Spot: Lady Gaga’s 2026 Mayhem Ball Tickets Online

Excitement is building as Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem Ball 2026 draws near, a highly anticipated tour promising unforgettable performances. Fans are eager to secure their tickets online, ensuring they don’t miss out on this spectacular event. In this guide, we’ll explore how to get your hands on those coveted Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball 2026 tickets, covering various options from official sales to resale platforms. Whether you’re planning to catch her in the U.S. or Canada, we’ve got you covered.

Tour Overview and Dates

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour will be returning in 2026, extending with more dates across North America. The tour kicks off in February, running through April, and features a rescheduled Miami date. Currently, Gaga is captivating audiences in Europe and will soon head to Australia and Japan before returning stateside.

Where to Buy Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball 2026 Tickets Online

For those searching for Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball 2026 tickets, options may be limited on Ticketmaster, as many general sale tickets are sold out. However, a variety of trusted resale platforms can help you find tickets, often with the added benefit of promo codes.

Vivid Seats

On Vivid Seats, you can take advantage of a $30 discount on $300 orders with the code RS30. As of now, Lady Gaga tickets start at $142 on this site.

StubHub

StubHub offers another reliable avenue for resale tickets, starting at $162 for Los Angeles. A handy tool lets you preview your seat’s view before purchasing.

SeatGeek

SeatGeek provides Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball 2026 tickets for upcoming dates, with Los Angeles tickets starting at under $150. Use code ROLLINGSTONE10 for a $10 discount on $250 orders.

TicketNetwork and Gametime

Save with TicketNetwork by using promo codes RS150 or RS300 for significant discounts on larger orders. Meanwhile, Gametime, popular for last-minute sports tickets, also offers Lady Gaga tickets starting around $150.

Viagogo

Viagogo is another resource for sold-out concert tickets, with Madison Square Garden dates starting at $300. Check frequently for updates and availability.

The Essence of the Mayhem Ball Tour

Thematically, the Mayhem Ball tour captures Gaga’s internal struggle, presenting an intriguing mix of light and dark energy. This dynamic is reflected in the music, as Rolling Stone’s Tomás Mier describes Gaga’s duality on stage.

Brittany Spanos, in her Rolling Stone review, notes, “Gaga feels like her most authentic self from start to finish on this album.” The Mayhem album blends influences from icons like David Bowie and Prince, making it one of the year’s standout pop releases.

Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour Dates 2026

If you’re planning to attend, check out Gaga’s North American tour dates below:

Feb 14-15 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Feb 18-19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Feb 28-Mar 1 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Mar 4-5 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Mar 8-9 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Mar 13 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center*

Mar 19-20 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Mar 23-24 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mar 29-30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Apr 2-3 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Apr 9-10 — Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

With this guide, securing your Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball 2026 tickets online should be a smooth experience. Prepare for a sensational show as Gaga takes the stage, captivating fans with her artistry and charisma.