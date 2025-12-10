Secrets to Long-Lasting Curls: Expert Hair Tips Revealed

Creating curls that stand the test of time is no small feat, but with expert advice, you can achieve those picture-perfect locks effortlessly. Whether you’re preparing for a special event or simply want to rock gorgeous curls on a regular day, learning how to make your curls last is essential. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, the visionary force behind brands Ouai and Mane, shares valuable hair tips, including how to maintain your curls and more styling secrets. Discover Jen’s professional insights that will have you flaunting long-lasting beauty all season long.

Starting with a Strong Foundation

No style holds better than one that begins with the right preparation. Jen Atkin underscores the importance of starting with clean, dry hair to ensure your curls last. “If your hair is oily, get some dry shampoo in there before you curl it,” she advises. This preparation ensures a clean slate, allowing your curls to form and stay without slipping due to excess oil.

Once your hair is ready, Jen suggests using a light veil of hairspray. “Spray it over the hair, brush through with a boar bristle brush, and then take your hot tool.” This technique locks in moisture and provides a sturdy base, making it easier for curls to maintain their shape.

Alternatives to Heat Styling

Not a fan of hot tools? Jen Atkin has you covered with simple, chic alternatives. Embrace the timeless elegance of adding a stylish hair accessory to a half-up style. Alternatively, a sleek bun or ponytail never goes out of style. Jen emphasizes practicality with a twist of glamour, saying, “The wintertime is always so stressful so don’t be ashamed of doing a sleek bun.”

Glamour on the Go

This holiday season, let Jen Atkin guide your gift-giving to ensure both style and convenience. She opts for versatile kits from Ouai and Mane, ideal for “glam on the go.” Whether it’s a body care set or a hair care bundle, these gifts are Jen-approved and perfect for anyone looking to maintain polished locks effortlessly.

Effortless Gifting

Jen Atkin values simplicity and efficiency, especially during the bustling holiday season. With a methodical approach to shopping, she ensures she’s earning rewards while ticking off her gift list. As she shares, “I’m really crazy organized. I have so many documents. And because I have so many people to shop for, I selfishly know that I’m earning good rewards when I use the Capital One Venture X Business card.” This strategic approach makes holiday gifting both rewarding and guilt-free.

Embrace these expert tips to not only make your curls last but also elevate your overall hair care routine. With guidance from Jen Atkin, achieving and maintaining stunning curls has never been easier.