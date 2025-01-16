Sebastian Stan impresses again: BAFTA nomination for his role in The Apprentice

Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan continues to shine on the international stage, having been nominated at the BAFTA Awards for his outstanding portrayal of former US President Donald Trump in the movie “The Apprentice”.

The nomination comes in the Best Actor in a Leading Actor category, cementing his status as one of the film industry’s leading actors. It follows his Golden Globe win earlier in January for his role in “A Different Man”, in the “Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy” category.

BAFTAs take another step towards excellence

The 78th BAFTA Awards, to be held on February 16 at London’s Southbank Centre, bring last year’s most acclaimed productions and performances to the spotlight. Joining Sebastian Stan in the Best Actor competition are big names such as Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), Timothée Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”), Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”) and Hugh Grant (“Heretic”).

Sebastian Stan continues his impressive rise, proving that he is one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

The story behind “The Apprentice”

“The Apprentice” explores the complex relationship between Donald Trump and controversial lawyer Roy Cohn, who helped him build his real estate empire in the 70s and 80s. The story captures the rise of young entrepreneur Trump, determined to make his mark in a competitive Manhattan under the influence of his manipulative mentor.

Sebastian Stan explained why he was attracted to the project:

The movie raises the question: what is the price of success? It’s the story of a man who sacrificed his identity for power and recognition. It was a huge challenge to bring this character to life.

An actor with Romanian roots

Sebastian Stan was born in Constanta and emigrated with his family to the United States at the age of 12. Throughout his career, he has shown that talent and perseverance can open doors in any corner of the world. From blockbuster action roles in blockbusters like the Avengers series to outstanding dramatic performances, Stan continues to surprise and inspire.

This nomination is a new chapter in his career and fans around the world are looking forward to the BAFTA ceremony, where he could add another remarkable accolade to his record.