Celebrities Celebrated Easter With Instagram Posts

Easter 2020 is, no doubt about it, quite different than in past years. Celebrities, like the rest of us, seemed to make the best out of their time at home with their families. Miley Cyrus posted a photo of herself in a giant Easter basket, Michelle Obama posted some comforting words, and Jared Leto apparently just gave some his fans on TikTok the shock of their lives. Happy Easter!

  1. Miley Cyrus

Hoppy Easter bunnnnniesss 🐰

That’s one festive bunny.

2. Prince William and Kate Middleton

Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐰🐣 #StayHomeSaveLives

Some Easter love from Kensington Palace.

3. Hilary Clinton

Nothing like some 1990s Easter vibes.

4. Michelle Obama

White House Easter throwbacks galore.

5. Dolly Parton

He's Alive!

An Easter song from Dolly!

6. Victoria Beckham

Found the sweetest memory of Harper from an Easter past. My thoughts are with everyone on this very different Easter Sunday xx

An old photo of baby Harper Beckham for Easter!

7. Melissa McCarthy

Happy Easter everyone! Remember when it seemed like this guy was our biggest problem? Stay healthy, stay safe, stay home! xo M

The actress, who once portrayed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, puts things into perspective: “Remember when it seemed like this guy was our biggest problem? Stay healthy, stay safe, stay home! xo M”

8. Drew Barrymore

Easter ideas! Plant. Play. Read. Write. Games. Dance.

Drew Barrymore comes in with the indoor Easter activities.

9. Céline Dion

Dion wrote her Easter wishes in English and French, because she’s just that perfect.

10. Justin Bieber

@buffmonster HAPPY EASTER

That’s one interpretation of a bunny!

11. Amanda Seyfried

🐰

Seyfried’s dog, Finn, wishes you a Happy Easter, too!

12. Jared Leto

🤫🤣

And Leto’s apparently just spending his holiday freaking out his fans on TikTok…

