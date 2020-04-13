Celebrities Celebrated Easter With Instagram Posts

Easter 2020 is, no doubt about it, quite different than in past years. Celebrities, like the rest of us, seemed to make the best out of their time at home with their families. Miley Cyrus posted a photo of herself in a giant Easter basket, Michelle Obama posted some comforting words, and Jared Leto apparently just gave some his fans on TikTok the shock of their lives. Happy Easter!

That’s one festive bunny.

2. Prince William and Kate Middleton

Some Easter love from Kensington Palace.

3. Hilary Clinton

Nothing like some 1990s Easter vibes.

4. Michelle Obama

White House Easter throwbacks galore.

5. Dolly Parton

An Easter song from Dolly!

6. Victoria Beckham

An old photo of baby Harper Beckham for Easter!

7. Melissa McCarthy

The actress, who once portrayed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, puts things into perspective: “Remember when it seemed like this guy was our biggest problem? Stay healthy, stay safe, stay home! xo M”

8. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore comes in with the indoor Easter activities.

9. Céline Dion

Dion wrote her Easter wishes in English and French, because she’s just that perfect.

10. Justin Bieber

That’s one interpretation of a bunny!

11. Amanda Seyfried

Seyfried’s dog, Finn, wishes you a Happy Easter, too!

12. Jared Leto

And Leto’s apparently just spending his holiday freaking out his fans on TikTok…