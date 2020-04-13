Celebrities Celebrated Easter With Instagram Posts

Easter 2020 is, no doubt about it, quite different than in past years. Celebrities, like the rest of us, seemed to make the best out of their time at home with their families. Miley Cyrus posted a photo of herself in a giant Easter basket, Michelle Obama posted some comforting words, and Jared Leto apparently just gave some his fans on TikTok the shock of their lives. Happy Easter!
Miley Cyrus
That’s one festive bunny.
2. Prince William and Kate Middleton
Some Easter love from Kensington Palace.
3. Hilary Clinton
Nothing like some 1990s Easter vibes.
4. Michelle Obama
As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we’ve shared in years past. This year, I’ve been feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted. And I know so many of you are also trying your best to make new memories, like attending church online or sharing Sunday dinner over video chat with your relatives. What are your favorite Easter or Passover traditions and how do you plan on keeping them alive this year? I would love to hear all about them in the comments.
White House Easter throwbacks galore.
5. Dolly Parton
An Easter song from Dolly!
6. Victoria Beckham
An old photo of baby Harper Beckham for Easter!
7. Melissa McCarthy
The actress, who once portrayed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, puts things into perspective: “Remember when it seemed like this guy was our biggest problem? Stay healthy, stay safe, stay home! xo M”
8. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore comes in with the indoor Easter activities.
9. Céline Dion
As we all spend this #EasterSunday at home, now more than ever, I want to wish you and your loved ones the very best of health… let's take care of each other ☀️🐰 -Love, Celine xx… . Alors que nous passons ce dimanche de #Pâques à la maison, maintenant plus que jamais, je vous souhaite, à vous et à vos proches, la santé… prenons soin les uns des autres ☀️🐰 – Love, Céline xx…
Dion wrote her Easter wishes in English and French, because she’s just that perfect.
10. Justin Bieber
That’s one interpretation of a bunny!
11. Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried’s dog, Finn, wishes you a Happy Easter, too!
12. Jared Leto
And Leto’s apparently just spending his holiday freaking out his fans on TikTok…