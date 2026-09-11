Scott Waugh and Alan Ritchson: Crafting Heartfelt Action Masterpieces

Scott Waugh approaches action set pieces with a unique perspective, leveraging his extensive background in the stunt industry to create engaging and emotionally resonant sequences. As a lifelong stunt performer who started at the age of 12, Waugh honed his craft under the guidance of his father, Fred Waugh, a respected Hollywood stuntman. After ascending to the presidency of the elite stunt organization Stunts Unlimited, Scott transitioned to directing at the age of 30, bringing his expertise in action to the forefront of his films.

With a portfolio that includes high-octane titles such as 2012’s “Act of Valor,” 2014’s “Need for Speed,” and the soon-to-be-released “Expend4bles,” Waugh has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, and Jackie Chan. His latest feature, “Runner,” debuts this Friday through Angel Studios, starring Alan Ritchson as Hank, a former soldier teaming up with Owen Wilson’s Ben to deliver an organ to a girl in need, all while dealing with a cartel’s interference.

Scripted Stunts Are Just the Beginning

Waugh dives deep into the screenplay’s action sequences, focusing not just on the stunts themselves but on how they enhance the emotional journey of the characters. “When I read screenplays with action set pieces, I kind of blow through them, because I like to reverse engineer them,” he explains. Location scouting plays a crucial role in this process. “The location is so paramount to action that you need to find a really interesting location that can re-engineer and make something more exciting than what’s on the page.” For “Runner,” he proactively scouted locations in Australia weeks before production, looking for unique settings that would inform and elevate the action scenes.

Identify the Emotion Behind the Action

Waugh emphasizes the importance of emotional stakes within action scenes. He collaborates closely with stunt coordinators to design sequences that align with the characters’ emotional arcs. “What are the emotional beats of the action?” he asks, positioning the stakes at the forefront of the choreography. “Once you find the purpose of the action, then the story starts to write itself,” he asserts, illustrating that action should serve the narrative rather than exist in a vacuum.

Consider What Training the Characters Would Have

Character consistency is vital to Waugh’s directing style. He often discusses with actors what their characters would realistically do in high-pressure situations. For instance, with Owen Wilson’s character, Ben Bishop, who lacks a military background, Waugh noted, “When a big fight breaks out, what would that character do? Get on the ground and get the hell out of there, right? Crawl!” This character-focused approach ensures that action sequences feel authentic and resonate with the audience.

Respect the Actors Doing the Work

Waugh recognizes the significance of mutual respect between himself and the actors he collaborates with. Having spent his life in stunts, he navigates the delicate balance of safety and spectacle while respecting the talent of seasoned actors. He shared, “When I’m working with actors, even the older ones like Sly, I respect them. But he also goes, ‘What do you think, kid?’ He knows I’ve lived it, so I’m never going to do something or ask him to do something that I wouldn’t do myself.” This understanding fosters a collaborative environment, allowing for creative risk-taking without compromising safety.