Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian spent a weekend together

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and ex-lover Scott Disick, 37, have been spending more time with each other because of the dad-of-three split from his partner, Sofia Richie.

Records appeared that the 21-year-old model did not feel like Scott enjoyed her as high as he did Kourtney, nonetheless a source near the triad has exposed what Scott’s feelings mean. “Scott will always enjoy Kourtney, yet at the end of the day, they both understand they are better off as mom and dad, and not partners,” the source said.

” He will always put her on this stand and has never loved another lady rather in the way in which he enjoyed her. It was that first true love type of sensation. Passionately, it will not take place, yet they are the best of co-parents and friends and just desire the other to be satisfied.” The source likewise said, “They simply do not function well as partners. Scott does hold a unique place in his heart that is a little in a different way than Kourtney; however, he recognizes they’re just far better off not together.”

The pair, who share three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, six, and Power, 4, were seen on an escape in Utah together over Memorial Day Weekend Break. However, Kourtney isn’t keeping any kind of romantic feelings for Scott, per our source. “Kourtney likewise has a love for Scott, however once again, not in a romantic way. They respect the other deeply, yet the love feelings between them are not there,” they told us, including, “They check out each other like any kind of ex-spouses that were together for years and separated would certainly do, other than they remain in a great place. Scott is constantly most likely to be household, and Kourtney will constantly be there for him…”

Scott additionally happened to supplant his 37th birthday on May 26, but that wasn’t the purpose of this desert vacation! “Getting out of town for the vacation was an extremely eleventh-hour choice, and it wasn’t planned as a birthday celebration trip for Scott, yet it turned into that,” a source told us. “The youngsters all love commemorating birthday celebrations, so it was enjoyable for them too.” This was evident in the pictures that Kourtney shared on Instagram: from horseback riding to boating in Lake Powell, and there was no scarcity of activities for the family of 5!