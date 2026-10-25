Sarah J. Maas Reveals Secrets of ACOTAR 6: Court of Splintered Harmony

In a recent appearance on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast, renowned author Sarah J. Maas unveiled exciting details about her much-anticipated series, which will explore an expansive story that has finally found its voice. “It’s just the story that was finally ready to come out of me was big—really, really, really big,” she revealed. Maas, who found inspiration in the energy of Montana, noted that the writing process had a surprising depth. “I like to do parts—like, part one, part two, part three—by the time I got to the end of part one, it was like 400 pages long.”

A New Approach to Storytelling

In a departure from the traditional book format, Maas has chosen to structure her narrative into four parts—illustrating a shift in the way she plans to share this monumental tale. The sixth book will encompass the first part, titled A Court of Splintered Harmony, while the seventh book will combine the second and third parts. The much-anticipated ACOTAR 8 is set to conclude the series with the fourth and final segment.

Lengthy, Engaging Narratives

Maas candidly described the initial segments as “really f–king long,” and her assertion is supported by the substantial lengths of the existing works. For instance, A Court of Splintered Harmony comprises 352 pages in hardback, while A Court of Forgotten Melody boasts a remarkable 896 pages. This indicates that readers can expect an intriguing and immersive experience as they delve into her richly crafted world.

The Valkyrie Cycle