Sandra Bullock Reflects on 'Practical Magic' Disappointment and Silence

As excitement builds for “Practical Magic 2,” fans can’t help but reflect on the original film’s tumultuous journey. Nearly three decades after Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock first brought the Owen sisters to life, it’s evident that the shadow of the original’s mixed reception still looms.

The Journey of a Cult Classic

“Practical Magic,” initially a critical and box office disappointment, has since garnered a dedicated cult following. Bullock recalled the movie’s challenging launch, saying, “We thought, ‘This is going to be such an amazing film. People are going to love it,’ and then it got quiet. [They] were like, ‘How many women in a film do you need? How many tones do you need? What kind of film is this?’”

Honoring Their Director

Reflecting on the film’s legacy, Bullock emphasized the pivotal role of director Griffin Dunne, stating, “It’s because of him, this film exists and he never got to smell the flowers when we made it. So tonight we’re honoring him.” Kidman echoed this sentiment, noting, “And he loved us and he let us shine.”

The Serendipitous Sequel

As for the long-awaited sequel, it was more about timing than anything else. “It just happened,” Kidman explained. “It was more like serendipity. We were ready, and everything fell into place. It’s like in life — you try to force things, it doesn’t work. You have to wait and be patient.”

What to Expect from ‘Practical Magic 2’

“Practical Magic 2” is based on Alice Hoffman’s novel “The Book of Magic.” Directed by Susanne Bier, the film will see the return of original stars Kidman, Bullock, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest. New faces, including Joey King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod, will also join the cast.

At the premiere, Joey King expressed her admiration for Kidman, calling their relationship a “pinch me moment.” She stated, “When you have someone who has been through so much, who is open and loving with their knowledge, I couldn’t be more grateful. I feel so lucky to be able to go to her.”

Joey King calls her relationship with Nicole Kidman a “pinch me moment” at the #PracticalMagic2 premiere “When you have someone who has been through so much, who is open and loving with their knowledge, I couldn’t be more grateful. I feel so lucky to be able to go to her.” pic.twitter.com/s18jILGzDy — Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2026