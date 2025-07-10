SAG-AFTRA’s AI Agreement: A Game-Changer for Hollywood

The SAG-AFTRA union has successfully ratified a new contract with leading video game companies, marking a pivotal moment after an extensive 11-month strike. This agreement addresses crucial issues related to AI standards within the gaming industry, reflecting broader Hollywood expectations. With key stipulations designed to enhance compensation and ensure ethical AI use, this development highlights a significant shift in gaming companies’ alignment with traditional entertainment sectors.

New Contract Ratified

Following a prolonged strike characterized by intense negotiations over Generative AI, SAG-AFTRA has sanctioned a new contract involving major video game companies such as Activision, Disney Character Voices, and Electronic Arts. The SAG-AFTRA Interactive Media Agreement of 2025 received overwhelming approval, with 95.04% voting in favor.

The contract promises significant performer compensation increases, amounting to a 15.17% rise immediately, followed by annual 3% hikes from November 2025 through 2027. Enhanced benefits include a rise in health and retirement contributions, setting new industry standards.

AI and Performer Safety

A key focus of the new agreement is introducing safety protocols concerning AI usage. New consent and disclosure requirements regarding AI digital replicas ensure performers can suspend consent during strikes, marking a groundbreaking step in professional protections.

While the strike remained largely unnoticed outside the gaming circle, its resolution underscores video game companies’ elevated status on par with Hollywood studios in managing talent relations and adapting to industry changes.

Gaming Industry’s Transformation

The ratified contract reflects a shift where video game behemoths align more closely with traditional entertainment practices. No longer seen merely as tech entities, these companies now adhere to regulatory norms similar to TV and film studios.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator, emphasized the importance of this negotiation: “The gaming companies recognize the necessity of adapting business practices, which led to our extended strike.” The agreement exemplifies a broader understanding between performers and gaming executives on ethical AI application and fair compensation.

Union and Industry Statements

Spokesperson Audrey Cooling, representing the video game industry, stated, “We are delighted with the ratified SAG-AFTRA agreement, ensuring wage increases, AI protections, and enhanced safety for performers. Our partnership with the union is key to advancing the gaming sector.”

SAG-AFTRA’s Sarah Elmaleh highlighted a critical element in negotiations: preventing Generative AI from replacing striking actors. “The linchpin was ensuring no AI scabs replace actor labor,” she explained. This resolution was essential to concluding the strike.

The contract concluded after addressing specific concerns unique to video gaming, setting a precedent for AI ethics and paving the way for future industry agreements.