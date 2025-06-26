Sabrina Carpenter’s Divine ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Cover Surfaces Amid Criticism

The buzz surrounding Sabrina Carpenter‘s upcoming album, “Man’s Best Friend,” has taken a new turn. Amid online backlash over the initial cover art, Carpenter has unveiled an alternate version that she humorously declares is “approved by God.” The controversy has sparked a broader discussion on sex-positive feminism and artistic expression, with Carpenter addressing the critiques with her signature candor.

A New Look for “Man’s Best Friend”

On Wednesday, Sabrina Carpenter revealed an alternative cover for her seventh studio album, “Man’s Best Friend.” The new black-and-white image features Carpenter striking a glamorous pose alongside a man in a suit, with more men in the background. The fresh artwork arrives with a cheeky caption declaring it “approved by God,” subtly nodding to the recent uproar.

Controversy and Critique

Carpenter’s initial album cover sparked significant online debate for its depiction of her kneeling in a black dress, while a man appeared to clutch her hair. This imagery prompted discourse on sex-positive feminism, with critics questioning whether it catered to the male gaze. Despite the criticism, Carpenter remains unfazed, embracing her artistic choices and engaging with her audience directly.

Carpenter Responds to Critics

In a Rolling Stone profile, Carpenter addressed the critiques surrounding her provocative songs and performances. “It’s always so funny to me when people complain,” she said, highlighting the irony of her critics’ fascination with her work. She expressed surprise at the level of scrutiny women face today, noting how quickly negative judgments are made.

“We’re in such a weird time where you would think it’s girl power, and women supporting women, but in reality, the second you see a picture of someone wearing a dress on a carpet, you have to say everything mean about it in the first 30 seconds that you see it,” Carpenter added, reflecting on the broader societal pressures faced by women in the public eye.

Album Release and Anticipation

Despite the controversy, anticipation for “Man’s Best Friend” remains high. The album’s lead single, “Manchild,” has already achieved success on the Billboard Hot 100, fueling excitement for the full release on August 29. The album follows closely on the heels of Carpenter’s Grammy-winning “Short n’ Sweet,” released nearly a year earlier.

Sabrina Carpenter’s willingness to address controversy head-on and her playful approach to criticism continue to endear her to fans. As “Man’s Best Friend” prepares to hit the shelves, Carpenter’s blend of artistry and resilience stands as a testament to her status as a modern pop powerhouse.