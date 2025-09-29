S.Coups and Mingyu Reveal Exciting Details on New Mini-Album

Seventeen‘s S.Coups and Mingyu are set to captivate fans with their new mini-album, “HYPE VIBES.” This project, born from their collaboration as the duo CxM, promises a blend of chill and cool tunes, perfectly aligning with the charismatic essence that these artists are known for. With their upcoming release, they aim to showcase not only their musical prowess but also the deep bond they share. In this article, we’ll unpack the creative journey behind “HYPE VIBES,” exploring the unique synergy between S.Coups and Mingyu.

A New Chapter in Seventeen’s Legacy

Seventeen, with its dynamic ensemble of 13 members, has continually explored new pairings and sub-units, offering fans fresh experiences. Following ventures like Jeonghan and Wonwoo’s JxW and Hoshi and Woozi’s HxW, the latest is CxM, featuring hip-hop unit alums S.Coups and Mingyu. As they gear up for the release of “HYPE VIBES,” their camaraderie and connection promise an album that’s both refreshing and authentic.

The Essence of CxM

S.Coups and Mingyu have always been close within Seventeen’s hip-hop unit. In CxM, they aspire to deliver a sound that is effortlessly cool and natural. “We aimed to be more effortless, thinking there could be a type of coolness that comes from being natural,” S.Coups explains. Mingyu adds, “We tried to be more comfortable and natural,” emphasizing their unique approach.

Capturing Hawaii’s Authentic Vibes

The duo’s photo shoot in Hawaii played a significant role in shaping the album’s aesthetic. They opted for an organic approach, aiming to capture moments as if they were on a trip with close friends. “We shot from the second we opened our eyes in the morning to the moment we went to sleep,” Mingyu recalls, highlighting the exhausting yet rewarding nature of their creative process.

Building Anticipation for “HYPE VIBES”

With infectious excitement and anticipation building, S.Coups and Mingyu are eager to share the album. Both members reflect on songs like “Fiesta,” recorded in a spontaneous moment after some drinks in Hawaii, and “5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman),” which intriguingly interpolates Roy Orbison’s classic. Their exploration of various genres from hip-hop to EDM promises a listening journey that appeals to a wide audience.

“There are some songs that will have a powerful, strong performance, and there’s also easy listening,” Mingyu shares, noting the album’s wide-ranging appeal. S.Coups is confident that fans will appreciate the chemistry showcased on stage.

Closing Thoughts from CxM

Looking forward, S.Coups and Mingyu hope that “HYPE VIBES” resonates with fans and becomes a cherished part of their lives. Mingyu envisions their music being a part of listeners’ memorable moments, from family picnics to club nights. S.Coups hopes that the album’s diversity will be appreciated long into the future. With “HYPE VIBES,” CxM is ready to leave a lasting impact on the music scene and Carats worldwide.