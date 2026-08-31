Rumer Willis Seeks Urgent Custody Change from Derek Thomas

Rumer Willis is taking legal action in her ongoing custody battle with ex-partner Derek Richard Thomas regarding their three-year-old daughter, Louetta. In a recent emergency request, Willis is seeking to ensure that Thomas’s visitations with their daughter remain supervised and to prevent him from having overnight visits until a formal hearing can take place.

Concerns Over Custody Violations

In legal documents obtained by E! News, Willis expressed serious concerns regarding Thomas’s ability to adhere to custody orders. She claims that he has made “unsafe decisions” while caring for Louetta and has a history of violating the agreed-upon custody terms. Notably, she reported that Thomas completed only five and a half of his supervised visits since they began on June 20, largely due to conflicts with the supervising nannies assigned by the court.

Nanny Disputes and Administration Issues

The actress, who is the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, indicates that issues emerged when the initial supervisor for Thomas’s visits had to stop working due to health problems. Since then, she alleges that Thomas has been resistant to accepting a replacement nanny, making it challenging for him to comply with the court’s requirements. At one point, she claims he denied a court-appointed supervisor entry into his home during scheduled visits.

Next Steps in the Custody Battle