Rosie O’Donnell Hits Back After Trump’s Citizenship Threat

In a recent escalation of their long-standing feud, Rosie O’Donnell has responded robustly to former President Donald Trump after he suggested revoking her U.S. citizenship. Known for her outspoken criticism of Trump, O’Donnell didn’t hold back, calling him a “bad joke” and questioning his ability to form a coherent sentence. This clash highlights ongoing tensions between the two and underscores significant political discourse surrounding citizenship rights.

—

Trump’s Controversial Remarks On Saturday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, where he wrote, “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” The comment quickly attracted attention, sparking debate about the boundaries of presidential power regarding citizenship.

O’Donnell’s Sharp Rebuttal Rosie O’Donnell wasted no time in clapping back. She posted on Instagram, calling Trump “a bad joke who can’t form a coherent sentence.” In her post, O’Donnell accused the former president of being “a criminal con man” and “a dangerous old soulless man with dementia.” Her strong words reflect deep-seated opposition to Trump’s ideologies and leadership style. She further emphasized that she stands against everything he represents. In addition, O’Donnell shared a photo of Trump with the late Jeffrey Epstein, accompanied by a critical message highlighting Trump’s alleged failings. “You lie, you steal, you degrade—I nurture, I create, I persist,” she wrote, drawing a stark comparison between herself and Trump.

Legal Perspective on Citizenship The legal implications of Trump’s threats are largely unfounded. Under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, birthright citizenship is protected, and the president cannot revoke it at will. Julia Gelatt from the Migration Policy Institute explained that while naturalized citizens can lose their citizenship under certain circumstances involving fraud, U.S.-born citizens are constitutionally shielded against such actions. O’Donnell, who recently moved to Ireland partly due to the American political climate, has expressed her determination to stand firm against Trump’s rhetoric. Her move is symbolic of discontent with present political dynamics in the U.S.