Renowned Producer and Literary Agent Ken Atchity Passes Away at 82

Kenneth Atchity, a notable producer of “The Meg” and a prominent literary agent, passed away on Monday at the age of 82. His extensive career spanned various facets of the literary and film industries, leaving a lasting impact on both fields.

Career Highlights

Throughout his prolific career, Atchity produced over 30 films and authored more than 20 books. He was instrumental in negotiating numerous publishing and entertainment deals and played a significant role in publishing countless titles through his own company, Story Merchant Books. In addition to his work on “The Meg,” he contributed to a diverse array of projects, including “Gambino,” “The Kennedy Detail,” “The Lost Valentine,” “The Amityville Horror: The Evil Escapes,” “Joe Somebody,” and “Life Or Something Like It.”

Academic Background and Early Career

Before venturing into Hollywood, Atchity held an academic career as an assistant professor of English and comparative literature at Occidental College. He achieved tenure and eventually became a full-time professor, serving there for 17 years. His academic accomplishments included a Fulbright professorship in American literature at the University of Bologna, the founding and editing of two literary magazines, and receiving both Occidental’s faculty achievement award and the UCLA Writers Program’s distinguished instructor award.

Early Professional Ventures

Before establishing himself in the entertainment industry, Atchity worked as a communication engineer at AT&T Long Lines. There, he designed and implemented the Green Network, a crucial system connecting NASA’s 26 research centers. His career took a turning point when he transitioned to producing “Shades of Love,” a collection of 16 films that aired on HBO and Cinemax, later distributed internationally by Warner Bros.

Personal Life and Legacy

Born in Eunice, Louisiana, in 1944, Atchity grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. He began his studies at Georgetown University and later attended Yale University as a Woodrow Wilson Fellow, where he earned a master’s in philosophy and a PhD. His doctoral dissertation won the prestigious John Addison Porter prize, the highest academic accolade at Yale, and was published with an introduction by novelist John Gardner.

Atchity is survived by his wife, Kayoko Mitsumatsu; his son, Vincent Atchity; his daughter, Rosemary Atchity; his five grandchildren, Margaret D. McKenna, Edward J. McKenna, Oliver D. Atchity, Eliot J. Atchity, and Louis M. Atchity; along with his sisters, Mary Calhoun and Laurie Dressman.