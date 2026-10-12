Remi Wolf's Healing Journey Shines in New Album 'Mud'

Remi Wolf’s latest album, Mud, released on Friday via Island Records, brings a refreshing yet heartfelt shift in her musical journey. Describing it as “the saddest album I’ve ever written” while simultaneously acknowledging it as “the most fun record I’ve ever written in my life,” Wolf encapsulates the emotional dichotomy that defines this project.

A Transition to Folk and the Weight of Experience

As her third studio album, Mud marks a departure into folk music, contrasting with the alt-pop sound of her previous two records. Originating from a challenging period that followed five years of incessant touring, Wolf’s creative process began in late 2024 amidst a whirlwind of stress, burnout, and a personal breakup. The album takes its name from the track “Covered in Mud,” presented with artwork that portrays the singer splattered in dirt, symbolizing the chaos in her life at that time.

Reflecting on her mental state, Wolf recalls, “I hadn’t been in one place for more than two months for, like, five years. I was feeling kind of lost and confused and was going through a breakup.” This sense of dislocation prompted her to venture to Nashville, a city known for its vibrant songwriting culture, where she hoped to spark creativity. “It was kind of like an experiment,” she notes. “If I went to Nashville for two weeks, let’s see what would happen.” Inspired by the city’s emphasis on storytelling, she envisioned every song on the album as suitable for an acoustic campfire setting.

Finding Comfort in Community

With a few songs underway, Wolf returned to her home state of California, joining friends in Big Bear. Together, they rented a house, where she embraced her vulnerability and sought solace in loved ones. “That week was the best I’d felt in a really long time,” she reflects, adding that creating music during this period was incredibly healing. In this supportive environment, they crafted 16 songs, including her personal favorite, “I Won’t Cry,” a bold ballad characterized by acoustic guitar and resonant pop beats, showcasing her resilience.

Wolf’s dynamic approach to music has allowed her to navigate the intersection of alt-pop and folk seamlessly. Following the cancellation of her Bonnaroo performance due to heavy rains, she quickly organized a pop-up show at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, captivating the audience with an all-covers set while collaborating with a variety of artists, including Gigi Perez and Hayley Williams. Her participation at the Healing Appalachia benefit in support of acts like Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton further highlights her adaptability and connection to the musical community.

Emotional Themes Explored and Upcoming Shows

Wolf debuted her first new music in two years at Newport, performing “Twiggy,” a song steeped in post-breakup emotions, alongside Hayley Williams. “Where you saw independence, I saw being reckless,” Wolf sings, capturing the essence of her tumultuous yet transformative experiences. Sharing this intimate expression of her journey with Williams, who immediately resonated with the track, was a moment she describes as “so fucking cool.”

Remi Wolf is set to celebrate the release of Mud with two special shows: the first at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles and the second at New York’s Webster Hall on October 13. Following these performances, she plans a brief tour in Australia this December and an extensive U.S. tour beginning in February. After over a year of sobriety, Wolf finds herself in an optimal state of clarity, ready to share her work with the world again.

“As an artist, I want to prioritize my health and the health of my band and crew,” she states. “I’ll probably be totally sober and fuckin’ rocking.” Balancing commitment to her well-being with her passion for performing, Wolf is strategically navigating the pressures of the music industry, eager to engage with fans while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.