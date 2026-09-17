Stars Shine at Nashville Premiere of Heart of the Beast

On September 16, 2026, the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “Heart Of The Beast” took place in Franklin, Tennessee, drawing an impressive lineup of stars including Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Jana Kramer. The event celebrated the strong bond between humans and dogs, which is central to the film’s narrative.

Star-Studded Red Carpet Events

As the stars lined the red carpet, the atmosphere was electric with fans and media capturing the glamour of the evening. Brad Pitt turned heads in a stylish camouflage jacket paired with a green t-shirt, gold chain, and glasses, embodying a relaxed yet trendy look.



Brad Pitt Getty Images

An Evening of Connections

Also present was Brad Pitt’s companion, Ines de Ramon, who complemented his look for the evening. The couple was seen sharing joyful moments on the red carpet, showcasing a deep connection amidst the star-studded crowd.



Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Getty Images

Memorable Appearances

Among the other notable guests were J.K. Simmons and Jana Kramer, both of whom brought their star power to the premiere. Simmons, known for his commanding performances, looked sophisticated and was met with cheers from fans eager to get a glimpse of the esteemed actor.



J. K. Simmons Getty Images

Capturing the Essence of Connection

Jana Kramer, radiating charm, also graced the premiere with her presence. The singer and actress embraced the theme of “Heart Of The Beast,” reflecting on the vital relationships we have with our pets, particularly dogs. Her style and grace added to the sense of community among the guests.



Jana Kramer Getty Images

A Celebration of Connection and Love

The premiere also showcased the film’s theme by featuring Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, as well as Anna Lambe, who shared smiles and words with fans and fellow celebrities alike. The event served to highlight the film’s message about the profound love and connection shared between humans and their canine companions.



Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean AP Photo/George Walker IV