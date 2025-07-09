Director Jaume Collet-Serra Strikes Landmark Film Deal with Netflix

Jaume Collet-Serra, the acclaimed director behind Netflix’s sensational hit Carry-On, has entered into a rare multi-year film deal with the streaming giant. This remarkable collaboration marks a significant milestone, as Netflix is known for its selective approach to overall agreements. The move reinforces Netflix’s ambitious strategy to deliver compelling, high-stakes storytelling to its vast global audience. Collet-Serra’s involvement promises exciting new projects, beginning with an intriguing psychological thriller.

A Strategic Partnership with Netflix

Collet-Serra’s decision to partner with Netflix comes on the heels of phenomenal success with Carry-On. The film, starring Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton, became Netflix’s second-highest viewed movie ever, with 185 million views. Given this track record, it’s no surprise that Netflix has committed to an overall film deal with the director, showcasing their strategic investment in proven cinematic talents.

Upcoming Project: An Innocent Girl

The first project under this new agreement is An Innocent Girl, a psychological thriller exploring themes of power and deception. The film delves into the life of a young woman ensnared by a high-powered couple in Washington, D.C., drawing her into a perilous web of seduction and intrigue. Collet-Serra will direct and produce alongside industry heavyweights Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

A Home for Creativity

Reflecting on his journey with Netflix, Collet-Serra expressed his enthusiasm for the streaming platform. “From production to release, my experience making Carry-On with the Netflix team was everything a filmmaker could hope for,” he shared with Variety. “I’m thrilled to call Netflix my creative home and excited to keep pushing boundaries together, beginning with An Innocent Girl.”

Industry Acclaim and Anticipation

Doug Belgrad, Netflix’s vice president of film, emphasized Collet-Serra’s significant industry impact. He stated, “Jaume is one of the most in-demand directors out there right now, and for good reason — he knows how to deliver big, high-stakes stories that audiences love. The fact that he chose to make this deal with us, especially after the great experience we had together on Carry-On, says a lot. He’s never been hotter, and we look forward to keeping that momentum going with him.”

Known for films like Disney’s Jungle Cruise, Orphan, and The Shallows, Collet-Serra’s catalog reflects a versatile and dynamic approach to filmmaking. This new venture with Netflix promises to continue that tradition, providing audiences with thrilling narratives and memorable cinematic experiences.