Rebel Wilson Shares Heartwarming Moments with Daughters and Ramona

Rebel Wilson‘s life is a joyful whirlwind, richly colored by her personal and professional endeavors. The actress, who not only stars but also wrote and directed the upcoming comedy Girl Group, is navigating the exciting journey of motherhood alongside her wife, Ramona Agruma. Together, they are raising their two daughters, the spirited four-year-old Royce Lillian Elizabeth and their youngest, just four months old, Rose Estelle.

A Home Fueled by Girl Power

In a recent exclusive with E! News during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, Rebel shared insights into her vibrant household. “It is definitely a girl power household,” she remarked, highlighting the all-female dynamic they embrace. “It’s all girls, all day, every day.”

Channeling Feminine Energy in Film

This powerful maternal influence has seamlessly inspired Wilson’s work in Girl Group, a film that spotlights a former pop diva who finds herself coaching a diverse group of teens as part of her community service obligations. Reflecting on her motivation for creating the film, Wilson expressed her admiration for iconic girl groups that shaped her youth. “What inspired me to make Girl Group was just my love of girl groups,” she shared. “I was that teenage girl with a cassette tape and pumping Spice Girls the whole time. They were this group of women who were all unique. They were also bold. They got out there. They spoke their mind. They crushed it out on the world stage.”