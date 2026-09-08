Ray LaMontagne's Shocking Onstage Collapse in Nashville Concert

Ray LaMontagne’s recent performance in Nashville took a concerning turn when the beloved folk singer collapsed on stage. On September 5, during a concert at the renowned Ryman Auditorium, LaMontagne was delivering the final chords of his 2004 hit “Jolene” when the incident occurred.

Health Scare at the Ryman Auditorium

As captured in footage circulating on social media, LaMontagne emitted a soft grunt before suddenly falling to the floor, prompting gasps of shock from the audience. Quickly responding, members of his band rushed to his side to provide assistance.

Ray’s Current Condition

Following the incident, a statement from LaMontagne’s team updated fans on his health. The Grammy winner was reported to be “being treated for heat related dehydration,” as noted by Consequence of Sound. “Ray is in good hands with the local EMS,” the statement, shared on the singer’s Instagram Story, reassured fans. “He is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding.”

Weather Conditions Contribute to Incident

The concert took place during a particularly hot day in Nashville, where temperatures soared to a blistering 101 degrees, as reported by AccuWeather. This extreme heat likely contributed to LaMontagne’s condition during the performance.