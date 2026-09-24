Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Stunning Bullet Wound in 'Love & War'

In an intriguing first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film “Love & War,” Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor is depicted with a bullet wound, adding an air of mystery and tension to his character. As he takes the wheel of a vintage turquoise convertible, his stylish appearance—complete with sunglasses and a white short-sleeved knit shirt—contrasts sharply with the dramatic scene unfolding around him.

A Deeper Look at the Character

From Kapoor’s shoulder, blood streams down to his wrist, splattering the car door below, while a gold-toned watch adorns his injured arm. This captivating image invites speculation about the character’s backstory and how he fits into the film’s unfolding love triangle, especially alongside costars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Returning to Bhansali’s Vision

This project marks a significant reunion between Kapoor and Bhansali, who first collaborated nearly two decades ago in “Saawariya.” The new role is touted as a transformative experience for the actor, showcasing a fresh persona crafted under Bhansali’s direction—a pivotal element in what is described as the filmmaker’s grandest romantic endeavor yet.

Upcoming Release and Language Availability

Set to be released on January 21, 2027, “Love & War” will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with Marudhar Entertainment overseeing its global distribution. Audiences have been buzzing with curiosity about how Kapoor, Kaushal, and Bhatt’s characters intertwine and what journeys they embark upon throughout the film.

A Legacy of Epic Storytelling

The film continues Bhansali’s legacy of grand narratives, building on his previous major works such as “Devdas,” “Bajirao Mastani,” “Padmaavat,” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” It is also in line with his ambitious Netflix series, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

Notable Collaborations and Recent Works