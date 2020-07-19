112 Rainbow Hair Color Ideas for a Colorful Life

Rainbow hair used to be a sign of rebellion, but now it is simply cool. The trend was taken up not only on the podiums of fashion shows but also among the stars from across the Ocean and from us. This article will reveal everything you need to know about rainbow hair, who can wear this type of hair color, and also a tutorial of how to dye your hair at home.

Rainbow hair does not know age. It can be worn by a 16-year-old kid, but just as well as a young lady from her early youth. Hair is the way some women present themselves: nonconformist, mastery over them, lively, happy. For all those who are tired of the monotony and monochrome in the hair, the good news of 2020 is that “rainbow hair,” full of color and personality, is still in trend.

And it is not at all difficult to understand why hair dyed in rainbow shades is so successful all over the world. It is MAGNIFIC!… and through the creativity and versatility it allows, the rainbow hair color carries us as if in story worlds.

Whether it is a uniform and robust rainbow hair color or a few rebellious curls or extensions that you can wear only when you want, the rainbow hair is fun and cool. A star whose hair color we admire is none other than Kelly Osbourne, who has been maintaining a pastel hue of purple.

Rebel Avril Lavigne wears only a few “rainbow” strands and looks excellent. We suggest, however, that you go to a professional salon if you want to get the best look possible when it comes to rainbow hair color. As for keeping everything in the salon, it is advisable to go to keep the colors alive.

Most of the celebrities had “rainbow” periods: Katy Perry dyed her hair blue and pink for long periods, and Rihanna adopted a bright red. Other celebrities, such as Lady Gaga and Nicky Minaj, have used wigs to keep their hair from getting too strong. How many changes of extreme look the two have had is understandable!

We do not suggest you adopt this rainbow hair color trend just because the stars do it, but because it is a change of brave and spectacular look, especially if the rainbow hair is done by a professional. The rainbow hair color palette is different from the natural colors of the hair: red, blue, green, pink, purple.

The rainbow style is also called the “sand art” style, from decorative bottles filled with layers of colored sand in intense hues.

If you dream of having your hair instantly attract everyone’s attention and pride yourself on various bright shades, then this rainbow hair color style suits you perfectly. Here’s what you need to know about rainbow hair:

– For the brightly colored strands to be very visible, your hair must be very light. And this implies total discoloration, a process that can irreparably affect the structure of the hair. Your hair will become rough, brittle, lacking in shine, and will be challenging to arrange.

– Because of the strong shades of pink, green, blue, or purple fade quickly, this rainbow hair color style often needs retouching and re-applying colors, which can be quite costly.

– Don’t try to make your hair rainbow at home! It is a complicated process, which involves discoloration, a problematic technique even for hairstylists.

– Also, the application of the rainbow hair dye is made in well-established stages, so that the shades are interspersed interestingly.

– The rainbow hair dye used to get those intensely colored strands is a special one, usually available in beauty salons.

– If you are not ready for such a big makeover with rainbow hair dye, you can try rainbow hair with extensions. They are already in an infinite range of colors; all you have to do is attach them.

The Rainbow Is Hidden in Your Hair

It’s called rainbow hair or unicorn hair, and it’s a subtle way to dye yourself in the new trend of the last period: intensely colored strands, in different shades, great crazy, that you can hide anytime you want, and they are obtained by using rainbow hair dye. Such a change, I think, helps anyone who wants to get away from the routine, the banal, and even give a phenomenal restart to optimism and self-confidence.

The hidden rainbow hair dyeing technique is not very complicated, and it does nothing more than add colored strands to the colors of the rainbow that can only be seen when the hair is trapped. So you choose when you want these strands to be seen.

The stylists tell us that the only problem with this tendency to dye is to maintain the integrity of the hair during the bleaching, which will be strong, to reach the vibrant shades of the rainbow. If it is wrong, the intense hidden rainbow hair color can mix with the basic one of the hair, and it can achieve undesirable shades.

In any case, the rainbow in the hair seems to arouse real passion among women around the world, Instagram posts in this regard being clear evidence. Whether they are corporatists, moms, teachers, doctors, most of them choose to dye their hair with a hidden rainbow because they are given this possibility, to hide it when they want and to reveal it when they need the optimism boost given by such a change.

Rainbow Roots? A Way to Revive any Hairstyle!

Ask any woman what is most annoying when it comes to hair dyeing. It won’t tell you it’s a time-consuming procedure. They won’t even mention the massive number of colors to choose from.

They won’t talk about the difficulty of getting the perfect color. Then what? ROOTS. Hated by all women because they manage to destroy even the most beautiful effect of dyed hair. Especially when the hair is growing fast, and within a few weeks after visiting the hair salon, you can see in the mirror the natural color of the hair.

But what if you can dye the roots of your hair to your advantage with rainbow hair dye? Instead of trying to camouflage the roots with a color as close to the natural one! If you dye your roots in all colors of the rainbow to highlight them even more, without worrying that the dye will not act properly?

A great method of dyeing the roots is, for example, shady, which gives a delicate, gradual color at the tips and a natural color at the roots. On the other hand, why bother with hair dye when there are so many effective ways to highlight the origins? Sometimes you have to adopt a style that defies the obvious, and the effect can surprise you, like the hidden rainbow hair.

Rainbow roots are a way to transform your long hair to the roots, to decorate it, and to ensure that your hidden rainbow hair has a three-dimensional effect:

– rainbow roots in just one shade provide contrast to the hair,

– rainbow roots in a mixture of many bright colors.

The rule is simple. The darker the hair color, the more rooted the color must be in the neon shades (and vice versa). For example, for light-colored hair (platinum blonde or golden), the best colors are bright, fruity, and juicy.

Maintenance Tips for the Rainbow hair:

– Catch each hidden rainbow hair strand separately before rinsing it, but also afterward.

– If you go to the gym, it is good to have a towel handy, because when you sweat, or the hair is moistened, the hidden rainbow hair colors can be taken on the skin or on the clothes (especially if you are recently dyed).

– For the same reason, avoid wearing your favorite white blouse, so you don’t have any unpleasant surprises.

– The key is hair care before and after discoloration. You have to do treatments often, not regularly, but often, until you want to dye your hair again and after that, too.

– Wash your rainbow hair as rarely as possible in the first 2-3 weeks after dyeing (it is best not to use your rainbow hair at all), so as not too chaotic colors.

How to Dye Your Hair in a Rainbow, without Ink – Tutorials –

If you would like to dye your rainbow hair according to the trends, but are reluctant about the permanent result of this change, you can use some tricks to help you color it without dyeing and without having to discolor it beforehand.

You will be able to obtain the desired rainbow hair with the help of unique ingredients, and the result will take about a week, depending on how often you wash your head.

Rainbow Hair With Crepe Paper

This is how you can experiment with different rainbow hair colors before making the big step, going to the salon for a permanent change. The process is straightforward, and you need a crumpled paper of the desired colors, warm water, salt, a bowl, and a pair of gloves.

– Mix the water with salt in a bowl, and then insert the crepe paper.

– To color your hair, insert the strands you want to dye in the bowl for 15 seconds.

– Repeat the process with all the bowls where you have different colors.

– In the end, wash your hair, apply the balm, and comb it as usual.

Rainbow Hair With Coloring Spray

There are one-day coloring sprays that offer fancy color shades for one day, so you can play and test on special occasions, parties, or festivals such crazy colors. They will go anyway one day away.

The one-day temporary hair spray helps you to change your look instantly. The hidden rainbow hair color resists until the first shampooing. The rainbow hair color can last longer, depending on the porosity of the hair. The final result depends on the hue on which the product is applied.

How to use:

– Before use, cover the shoulders with a towel.

– Shake well before use.

– The rainbow hair color container is held upright during the application. Spray on dry and curly hair, from a distance of 15 cm, in a thin layer.

– Do not apply much product, and a light spray is sufficient.

– If you want a more intense rainbow hair spray color, you can spray more products.

– Let it dry for 1 minute, and you have a new look!

The coloring spray dries quickly and does not make hair difficult. It offers instant look change.

Rainbow Hair With Chalk

This temporary chalk paint in fancy colors is UV reactive, which means that we can be noticed in an area with exposure to ultraviolet light. Our rainbow hair will have a shiny effect impossible to overlook.

The chalk hair type in neon shades is compatible with any kind of hair, it will not hurt the rainbow hair, and it will be removed quickly at the first wash. It can be used even on degraded, discolored, chemically treated, white, or gray hair. But also on fragile, normal hair, light in color.

It does not affect, on the contrary, leave beautiful and healthy hair, so stay safe!

The chalk paint in vivid neon colors is easily and quickly applied to the hair, is harmless and has a temporary effect, and it is easily removed at the next wash on the head with shampoo. It is rather a matte chalk paint and is available in the colors of the season, increasingly in trends.

How to use:

– You need a few pieces of colored chalk and a water spray.

– After you split the hair into strands and grab each one with a hair ring, moisten each section successively and spread the chalk on each hair section.

– After that, wrap each strand in an aluminum foil, because the shade not to touch the other strands.

– You must do this in every color used and make sure that the hair is tight in the aluminum foil, so as not to have unpleasant surprises.

– You also have to be careful when rinsing your hair! This is the stage where you could ruin the rainbow effect because the dye colors tend to mix.

At this stage, you can ask a friend to help you. Rinse each strand separately, above the sink, without allowing them to touch each other, and especially the yellow color, which can easily change the different shades, and your rainbow hair will be a fail hair.

