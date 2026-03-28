In a bold move against a prominent tech company, the activist group Pussy Riot staged a protest at the Manhattan offices of Ubiquiti. The demonstration aimed to highlight and challenge the company’s alleged involvement in facilitating Russian military communications, which they claim contribute to war crimes in Ukraine. The event underscores the ongoing tensions and the role technology plays in modern warfare.

### Protest at Ubiquiti’s Manhattan Office

Masked members of Pussy Riot occupied Ubiquiti’s Manhattan office on Friday, voicing their condemnation of the company’s purported involvement in Russia’s military actions. According to the group, Ubiquiti’s hardware is being utilized by the Russian army to maintain frontline communications, which has indirectly supported numerous war crimes documented during the invasion of Ukraine. In a public statement, Pussy Riot emphasized the gravity of the situation: “Russian soldiers, deprived of systems like Starlink, are left with limited options, and Ubiquiti’s technology has become their go-to solution.”

### Accusations of Abetting War Crimes

Nadya, a member of Pussy Riot, explained in a video how the reliance on Ubiquiti’s technology has facilitated “thousands of documented cases of war crimes by the Russian army.” These atrocities include targeting civilians, mistreating prisoners of war, and other heinous acts. The occupation of the tech company’s office was not only a protest but also a call to action, demanding Ubiquiti to comply with U.S. sanctions, recognize their technology’s misuse, and collaborate with Ukraine to halt further exploitation.

### Ubiquiti’s Implicated Role

The protest comes amidst reports that Ubiquiti’s hardware is a preferred alternative for Russian communication on the battlefield due to the absence of Starlink services. President Zelensky has noted the Russian military’s efforts to seek substitutes for their communication needs. The activists’ statement highlighted that Ubiquiti’s long-range communication devices are actively being sourced, creating a network that inadvertently supports military operations linked to war crimes.

### Public Response and Corporate Reaction

Following the protest, Pussy Riot reported that Ubiquiti’s partner company, Square, responded by deactivating the account used by the group to sell merchandise. This action drew criticism from the activists on social media, who accused the companies of targeting “Russian feminist activists in exile” rather than addressing the more pressing issue of war crimes. The response from Ubiquiti and its partners has sparked further debate and criticism from human rights advocates worldwide.

Pussy Riot’s protest has brought significant attention to the ethical responsibilities of tech companies in conflict zones, emphasizing the need for accountability and cooperation in preventing the misuse of technology in warfare.