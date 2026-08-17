Princess Eugenie Reveals Heartwarming Link Between Queen and Baby Name

When it comes to royal baby names, every detail holds historical significance. Princess Eugenie welcomed her daughter on August 3, 2026, and introduced her to the world with an Instagram post that revealed the heartfelt inspirations behind the name. This choice includes a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, ensuring the late monarch’s legacy remains close to their hearts.

What is The Name of Princess Eugenie’s Baby?

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank’s new arrival marks their first daughter, joining their two sons, August Brooksbank (born in 2021) and Ernest (born in 2023). The baby girl was born in Portugal, weighing in at 6 lbs., 9 oz., as reported by The BBC.

Buckingham Palace expressed its excitement with a statement: “Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.” Eugenie shared her joy in her first Instagram post following the birth, stating, “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie.”

On August 17, the royal couple revealed their daughter’s name via social media. Eugenie wrote, “Two weeks ago today we welcomed our girl to the world. And since then we’ve had the most special, cozy and love-filled time.” She continued, “We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank. Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home. Augie and Ernie are already the best big brothers.”

Royal Watchers Shared Their Joy

The announcement sparked immense delight on social media, with fans expressing their joy in the comments. One wrote, “Congratulations Your Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank. What a beautiful name to match a beautiful daughter.” Another commented, “My favorite photo is of the three siblings. May their relationships grow and flourish in the years to come.”

Fans continued to celebrate, with one noting, “What a beautiful name for your little girl. May she bring as much joy as her big brothers have done so far. Congratulations.” A fourth admirer observed, “Such a beautiful name and lovely pictures. I’m sure the late queen is so happy with this wonderful and proper tribute.”