Princess Diana's "Revenge Dress" Auction Stirs Global Excitement

The spotlight is set to shine once again on Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress” as it prepares to return to auction nearly 30 years after its last sale. The iconic Christina Stambolian gown is expected to fetch between $150,000 and $300,000 when it is offered at Sotheby’s in New York on December 9. In other fashion news, actress Taraji P. Henson recently wowed fans in a striking zebra-effect Rick Owens dress during an event in Los Angeles.

Why Princess Diana’s Dress Became So Famous

Princess Diana first wore this silk gown to a fundraising dinner at London’s Serpentine Gallery in June 1994, a night that would forever change the fashion landscape. Coinciding with Prince Charles’s televised admission of infidelity, her arrival in the striking dress commanded immediate attention and marked a pivotal moment in her public persona. Diana had initially planned to don a more conservative Valentino design but opted for the bolder Stambolian gown, aware that all eyes would be on her.

The dress had been sitting unworn in her closet for three years as Diana originally deemed it “too daring.” However, according to Anna Harvey, a former Vogue editor who styled Diana, the princess wanted to “look a million dollars” that evening, achieving just that with the gown’s asymmetrical hemline and dramatic train. She completed the look with black heels, red nail polish, and a chic clutch, while a notable antique diamond and sapphire choker, gifted by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, added an extra touch of elegance.

A Dress Has Been Hidden for Decades

Dubbed the “revenge dress,” this gown symbolizes empowerment and confidence, especially in the wake of challenging relationships. Despite its enduring significance, the dress has hardly been shown to the public since the late 1990s. Princess Diana first sold it herself in a charity auction in June 1997, where it was one of 79 dresses that raised funds for cancer and AIDS charities.

After its initial appearance at fundraising events in Scotland, the dress largely faded from view, remaining in private collections until now.

Why Princess Diana’s “Revenge Dress” Could Fetch $300,000

This upcoming auction marks the first time the dress has been available since its original sale by Princess Diana. Sotheby’s has set an estimated value of $150,000 to $300,000 for the piece, with the auction taking place during their Luxury Week in New York. Prior to the sale, the gown will embark on a tour, beginning in London on September 18, followed by stops in Hong Kong and Geneva, before reaching New York. Notably, part of the auction proceeds will benefit NHS Lothian Charity on behalf of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

For collectors, the gown represents a unique convergence of royal and fashion history, along with significant cultural weight tied to one of Princess Diana’s most memorable public appearances.

In related fashion news, former Vogue cover girl Ingrid Boulting, aged 79, has chosen a quieter life in California after her Hollywood days.