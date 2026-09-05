Prince Harry's British Visit Ties to Princess Diana's Legacy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made headlines once again as they return to the U.K. after several years in Southern California. Reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to stay in Britain for the foreseeable future, having enrolled their children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—in a private school outside London.

The reasons behind this relocation are varied, with some speculating that Harry aims to mend familial rifts with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William. Others believe Meghan seeks to reignite her acting career in the U.K., particularly amid rumors of a potential role in the third season of the Netflix hit “The Gentlemen.” However, a new theory has emerged that may shed light on Harry’s motivations for returning home—and it involves a project centered around his late mother, Princess Diana.

A Princess Diana TV Project

On the show “Palace Confidential,” Richard Kay, the Daily Mail’s senior editor-at-large, revealed that one of the key reasons for Harry’s return is the development of a television film about Princess Diana. “I am told that one of the reasons Harry’s here is to make a television film, his own film, about his mother,” Kay stated. He further indicated that Harry has been reaching out to friends and others who knew Diana, asking for their contributions, which he believes will occupy a significant portion of Harry’s focus over the next year.

Sibling Rivalry

However, this endeavor may not sit well with Harry’s brother, Prince William. Kay noted that while Harry has often been linked to Diana, it’s essential to remember that she was the mother of both sons. “William is just as much his mother’s son as Harry is, and Harry has tried to claim the Diana legacy for himself, to William’s intense frustration,” Kay explained. He added that while Harry has referenced their mother multiple times, it appears there is a growing strain regarding how each brother acknowledges her legacy. The dynamic also points to Harry’s continued efforts to differentiate himself from the House of Windsor.

During a previous trip to England, Kay remarked, “Let’s not forget who Harry spent time with when he was here in July; it was Diana’s family at Althorp,” highlighting Harry’s connections to the Spencer family.

The End of the Monarchy?

In another part of the conversation on the same episode, the Mail’s diary editor, Richard Eden, mentioned that sources close to Prince William and Princess Catherine suggest a strategy to completely ignore the Sussexes. “Friends of theirs say: why should they do anything differently?” Eden remarked. He added that the Sussexes are now private citizens, not working royals, and emphasized that their presence in Britain or California should not make a difference.