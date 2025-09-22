Prince Harry Remembers Magical Disney Memories with Diana

In a heartfelt recollection, Prince Harry reminisces about a cherished trip to Disney World with his late mother, Princess Diana, and brother, Prince William. This touching insight into their family dynamics, set against the backdrop of the magical theme park, offers a glimpse into Harry’s childhood memories and the joy he experienced during that special time together.

Memories of a Magical Trip

During his appearance on “The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland — A Special Edition of 20/20” on September 21, Prince Harry shared his lasting memories of the Disney World adventure he took back in 1993. At just eight years old, he vividly recalls the excitement of the visit, saying, “I went with my mom and my brother.” This trip, filled with iconic characters and laughter, left a significant mark on his young heart. “I remember it very, very well,” he added, showcasing how impactful this visit was for him.

Continuing his fond recollections, Harry expressed his delight, stating, “I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it.” These candid reflections emphasize the pure joy he experienced, showcasing the wonderland that Disney World represented for him as a child.

Meghan Markle’s Disney Memories

Prince Harry is not alone in his nostalgia for Disney theme parks; his wife, Meghan Markle, has her own fond memories to share. During the same special, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, described her upbringing in southern California, where easy access to Disneyland made it a familiar and beloved destination. “It was still the biggest treat in the world,” she stated, underlining the special significance of the park in her childhood.

The duchess also fondly recalled her grad night spent at Disneyland after hours, sparking a lighthearted exchange between the couple. Harry humorously questioned, “I don’t even know why they let us do that! That sounds like a lot of fun. Can you do that in your forties?” This playful banter illustrates their shared enthusiasm for Disney’s enchanting atmosphere and the cherished memories it creates.

Creating New Memories with Archie and Lilibet

In June, Prince Harry and Meghan took their children, Archie and Lilibet, to Disneyland, continuing the family tradition of creating magical moments at the iconic park. Celebrating Lilibet’s fourth birthday, the family enjoyed two days of fun and adventure at the theme park. Harry shared the excitement his children felt upon arrival, commenting, “They’re like, ‘This is amazing!’ Like, ‘Guys, this isn’t even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You’re about to be blown away.’”

He further expressed the joy of witnessing his kids experiencing the magic of Disney, remarking, “To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they’re walking into — it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again.” Prince Harry’s reflections on both his childhood trip with Princess Diana and his recent family adventures illustrate the timeless joy and wonder that Disney parks evoke for generations.