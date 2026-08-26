Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Keep Low Profile for George

As preparations intensify for Prince George’s much-anticipated debut at Eton College, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to remain in the background. According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Sussexes have committed to refraining from sharing any photos or comments that might overshadow this significant milestone for George. This understanding aims to respect the special occasion, particularly given that it marks the start of George’s public journey as the heir to the throne.

A Milestone for the Royal Family

Kensington Palace confirmed in June that the 13-year-old Prince George will begin attending Eton this September, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, and uncle, Harry. “Prince George’s start at Eton isn’t just a personal milestone; it’s the beginning of his public-facing path as heir to the throne,” remarked royal commentator Amanda Matta. She emphasized that the Palace is protective of this narrative and would prefer to avoid distractions that could arise—especially from Harry and Meghan, whose presence is often a topic of media interest.

Concerns Over Competing Headlines

Matta expressed concern that George’s first days at Eton should not become embroiled in any narrative of familial discord involving his uncle and aunt. “It would certainly be a shame for his first days at Eton to see him embroiled in a ‘feud’ narrative,” she stated. The media attention surrounding the Sussexes is relentless, with their very presence producing headlines, which complicates efforts to keep the focus on George’s schooling.

Coordination with the Palace

While Sean noted that the Sussexes have pledged to stick to their word, whether this informal agreement will hold during significant family events remains uncertain. The couple’s spokesperson confirmed that Harry and Meghan are planning to spend an extended period in the U.K. this autumn but have not coordinated with the Palace regarding their plans for several years. As such, it may prove challenging to implement an effective strategy to prevent overlaps in media coverage.

The Role of Headlines in Public Perception

Matta believes the tabloid press will likely continue to manufacture narratives, regardless of the Sussexes’ actions. “Palace aides know better than anyone how quickly a delicate PR plan and media cycle can be dominated by a competing story,” she noted. British broadcaster Hilary Fordwich echoed this sentiment, stressing that the mere absence or presence of Harry and Meghan could still fuel public speculation and media coverage.

Awaiting the First Day of School