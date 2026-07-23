Prince George Savors One Last Summer Before Eton

The Wales family is savoring the final weeks of summer together before Prince George takes a major step: beginning boarding at Eton in September, Hello! reports. For Prince William and Princess Kate, that upcoming move represents a meaningful change as they prepare to shift family routines and support their son’s growing independence.

Why Prince George’s Summer Feels Different

The transition to boarding school is about more than a new academic year: it signals a new chapter for George and his parents. Royal author Simon Vigar told the magazine, “George is about to become a teenager,” calling it “a huge moment” for the Prince and Princess of Wales. He also noted that Eton is “just around the corner” from the family’s home in Windsor. Even with the short distance, the change will alter aspects of the family’s daily life.

William and Kate have frequently emphasized their desire to give their children as normal a childhood as possible. Hello! says that intention makes this summer especially significant, offering time for ordinary family moments before George’s routine shifts.

Royal author Robert Jobson reflected on the milestone as well, saying, “In the blink of an eye, George will be 18.” He added that Prince William and Princess Kate have done “a very good job” of keeping family life central despite the pressures of royal duties.

Prince George Shared Sweet Moments at Wimbledon

A family outing to the Wimbledon men’s final offered a snapshot of those treasured weeks together. George joined his parents and Princess Charlotte as they watched Jannik Sinner defeat Alexander Zverev, sharing laughs and relaxed moments with William and Kate throughout the day, Hello! reports.

After the match the family met champion Jannik Sinner. When Sinner asked whether Prince George still played tennis, George smiled and replied, “Yeah, very much so.” Kate told the tennis star it was “really inspiring” for her children to watch elite tennis.

Their visit also included a birthday surprise for British player Arthur Fery: Kate handed him a card, saying, “This is for you. Happy birthday.” Fery later joked that he would happily join George and Charlotte if they ever wanted to play tennis together.

Summer Plans Before Prince George Starts School

Hello! reports that sport will likely remain a major feature of the family’s holiday plans after Wimbledon. Tennis could figure prominently, alongside sailing, cycling, horse riding and beach days during time spent in Norfolk.

The family is also expected to visit Balmoral with King Charles and other relatives, continuing a long-standing royal summer tradition that gives the children a chance to enjoy the countryside away from official duties.

According to the magazine, William and Kate often prioritize family life over public engagements during school holidays. Spending time outdoors—walking the family dogs, swimming, or building sandcastles—remains a steady element of their parenting approach.

A Summer Full of Memories

September will bring new routines and greater independence for George. For now, the focus is on making the most of these final weeks together: every outing, from Wimbledon to quiet beach days, is another memory for the family to share.

Hello! notes that the proud parents are intentionally embracing these moments before school life changes the family’s rhythm. Their family-first approach comes as attention continues on other developments within the royal family, including King Charles’ recent reunion with Prince Harry.

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