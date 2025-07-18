Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Confirm U.K. Relocation Is Off

Speculation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s potential return to the U.K. has intensified, but sources close to the couple reaffirm that they have no intentions of leaving their California home any time soon. According to a recent report from People, Harry and Meghan are not moving back to the U.K., as they are currently enjoying a peaceful life in Montecito, where they are fully committed to raising their family.

Clarifying the Rumors

The recent buzz about a possible relocation intensified after a July 9 meeting between members of Harry’s team and a senior advisor to King Charles. However, this meeting was simply a step towards opening lines of communication, rather than a precursor to a move. “It was a good first step,” a source told People, emphasizing the importance of dialogue. Nonetheless, they reiterated that the couple has no plans to move back to the U.K. anytime soon, prioritizing their life in America.

Life in Montecito: A New Chapter

Since relocating from the U.K. in 2020, Harry and Meghan have embraced a new lifestyle in sunny California. Raised in Los Angeles, Meghan feels right at home raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a community-focused environment. “It’s a dream,” Meghan mentioned in a recent interview with People, reflecting on their daily life filled with playdates and local engagements. The couple has even taken initiatives to create local events, such as a winter break camp for children in their neighborhood.

Harry’s Complex Emotions

Despite their love for California, Harry has vocalized mixed feelings about his homeland. In a legal battle for UK security protection, he expressed, “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point.” He candidly admitted to missing parts of the U.K., lamenting the discomfort that prevents him from showing his children their heritage.

A Possible Future in the U.S.

During a conversation with Good Morning America, Harry revealed that he has “considered” the idea of applying for U.S. citizenship, although he stressed that it is not a priority at the moment. His appreciation for life in America shines through: “It’s amazing. I love every single day.” While he might not identify as American just yet, the Sussexes are evidently thriving in their adopted home, embracing both the freedom they sought and the community they cherish.

In light of these developments, it becomes clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t moving back to the U.K., and are instead committed to building their life in California, focused on family, community, and personal growth.