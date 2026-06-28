Prince George Shows Remarkable Growth During Outing with Kate

Prince George is growing up quickly, as recently showcased during his visit with Kate Middleton at an RAF base to celebrate Armed Forces Day. This rare public appearance offered a glimpse into the life of the young royal, who at just 12 years old, is already standing shoulder to shoulder with his mother, reflecting his rapid physical growth and emerging confidence.

Prince George Looks All Grown Up

A video shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales captured the poignant moment on Saturday, June 27. The post celebrated Armed Forces Day by highlighting their experience with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby. The caption noted, “Marking Armed Forces Day by reflecting on time spent with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at RAF Coningsby.”

In the footage, mother and son took turns exploring the cockpits of various historical military aircraft, emphasizing the significance of their outing.

While the exploration of the planes was engaging, royal watchers were particularly struck by Prince George’s nearly equal height to his mother during their photo opportunity, clearly underscoring just how much he has matured.

The Instagram caption continued, “Learning about the extraordinary history of these aircraft and meeting the pilots and engineers who keep their legacy alive. A powerful reminder of the courage, skill, and dedication of those who serve, past and present. Thank you to all those who have served and continue to serve.”

Fans React to Growth Spurt

Undeniably, all children grow, but the growth of Prince George has certainly captured the attention of royal fans. Many expressed their astonishment at how quickly he is maturing and how he stands almost eye-to-eye with Kate.

One fan remarked, “Oh my word! He’s so tall🤩,” while another added, “omg, George grew up very fast.😍” A third wrote, “George is so tall 👑.”

Beyond his height, admirers were delighted to see the duo enjoying their time together. Comments like, “Our real, beautiful Royal Family ❤️❤️,” and “This is so cool!!! Every 12-year-old boy’s dream!!!! Love love love!” encapsulated the sentiment. Additionally, another comment noted, “Princess Catherine and Prince George, so nice to see them together enjoying a wonderful time. ❤️❤️”

Preparing for Eton College

This excursion comes as Prince George gears up to attend Eton College in the fall. Continuing a family tradition, George will follow in his father Prince William’s footsteps, who graduated from this prestigious institution in June 2000.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith shared insights with PEOPLE, stating, “Eton was a much-needed haven for William. It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role.”

Even as William, 44, and Kate maintain a focus on providing their children with a semblance of normalcy away from the public eye, it appears George has expressed interest in following his father’s path. Attending the same school is steeped in royal history and personal significance for the family.

Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, told PEOPLE, “They have been very careful not to pressure any of them to appear on the public stage too often. It’s been a gentle introduction to royal life, which has let Prince George build his confidence.”