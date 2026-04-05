Prince William and Kate Middleton Shine at Easter Celebration

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted royal watchers as they brought their family to the annual Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel. This royal Easter outing marked the couple’s first appearance at the event since 2023, embodying a cherished tradition for the British royal family.

Resuming a Royal Family Tradition

The Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied by their children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, stepped out for the festive occasion on April 5th. The service at St. George’s Chapel, located on the picturesque grounds of Windsor Castle, has long been a staple event for the royal calendar, drawing family members from across the monarchy.

Elegant Fashion Choices

For the event, Kate Middleton, 44, impressed onlookers with her sophisticated style, opting for a taupe skirt suit paired with a matching hat. Her daughter Charlotte mirrored her mother’s elegance, wearing a tan overcoat and timeless black flats. Prince William, 43, and his sons George and Louis coordinated in stylish blue suits, highlighting the family’s picture-perfect unity.

Royal Family Gathering

Though some notable family members, such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were absent, King Charles III and Queen Camilla graced the event with their presence. They were joined by Princess Anne, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and Prince Edward with his son James, Earl of Wessex. This gathering reaffirmed the significance of the royal Easter outing as a time for familial connection and celebration.

The presence of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children brought a contemporary and warm touch to this historic tradition, drawing admiration from those in attendance and royal followers worldwide.