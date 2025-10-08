PETA’s Statement on Hasan Piker’s Alleged Dog Mistreatment

The controversy surrounding Hasan Piker and the alleged mistreatment of his dog, Kaya, has captured significant attention. As a well-known political streamer, Piker’s every move is dissected by his vast audience. The current focus is on an incident where viewers believe Piker used a shock collar on Kaya, drawing the attention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). This article dives into the details of the controversy, PETA’s response, and Piker’s explanation.

Piker’s Viral Stream Incident

Hasan Piker, a prominent leftist political commentator, became the center of controversy following an incident involving his dog, Kaya, during a live stream on October 7. Known for his significant online presence, with three million followers on Twitch and millions more on other platforms, Piker faced allegations of using a shock collar on Kaya. The clip, showing Kaya react to an alleged collar activation, quickly spread among viewers.

Piker’s Response and Explanations

Piker responded to the allegations by asserting that Kaya was wearing a training collar with an AirTag, not a shock collar. He explained that the collar vibrates, and Kaya accidentally activated it when she got up from her bed, resulting in a yelp that raised concern among viewers. Despite his clarification, critics scrutinized the footage for evidence, including a blinking light they associated with a shock collar, and circulated an older clip of Piker discussing a shock collar he previously owned.

PETA’s Statement on the Controversy

In light of the allegations, PETA issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, expressing their concerns. The organization voiced hope that Piker’s denial of using a shock collar was truthful, emphasizing the harm such devices can cause, including burn wounds and chronic anxiety. PETA advocates for positive reinforcement as a more humane and effective training method, highlighting the importance of maintaining trust with animal companions.

The ongoing debate over this incident underscores the need for sensitive handling of pet-related issues in the public eye. As the story develops, the focus remains on ethical treatment and training methods that respect the well-being of animals like Kaya.