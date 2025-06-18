Fred Again, Skepta, Plaqueboymax Premiere Exciting Track Live on Twitch

In an electrifying blend of music and digital innovation, DJ-producer Fred Again, rapper Skepta, and streamer-producer Plaqueboymax have unveiled their new track, “Freelance,” live on Twitch. This collaboration, created and first heard on Fred Again’s channel, marks a significant moment in the fusion of music and streaming platforms, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

Unveiling “Freelance” on Twitch

The dynamic trio premiered their track, “Freelance,” during a Twitch session from a New York City room. Fred Again energized the stream by playing the song’s catchy lyrics, “Shorty get freelance, now she a free thot,” with Doechii contributing to the chorus. Skepta soon joined, delivering his verse with charisma and engaging humor, joking, “The first thing he said to me was there’s no reloads.” Skepta’s lively presence and Fred’s seamless mixing created an electrifying atmosphere that resonated with the viewers.

Fred Again’s Twitch channel became the backdrop for this musical experience, allowing fans to witness the seamless collaboration. The track’s debut signifies the evolving intersection of music creation and live streaming, a trend increasingly popular with artists and audiences alike.

A Memorable New York Experience

During the Twitch session, Skepta shared his excitement about being in New York, exclaiming, “New York City. I could see the Statue of Liberty just over there.” His enthusiasm added a personal touch to the online event. As the stream progressed, Fred mixed in different tracks, maintaining an engaging flow. Skepta humorously described “Freelance” as “absolutely dirty,” a testament to its raw and infectious appeal.

The event concluded with an announcement of a pop-up rave at the Brooklyn Paramount, set to be livestreamed on Fred’s Twitch channel later that night. Fred expressed his affection for the city, stating, “We absolutely love you, New York. Best place in the world.”

Plaqueboymax: A Key Tastemaker

For Plaqueboymax, “Freelance” is another remarkable milestone in his journey as a cultural tastemaker, especially among Gen Z. The New Jersey streamer has consistently pushed the boundaries between music and digital media. In a previous conversation with Rolling Stone, Plaqueboymax reminisced about a week-long streaming session in London with Skepta, highlighting the unique energy and rapid dynamics of live online interactions.

Fred Again’s Vision for Live Experiences

This latest Twitch event follows nearly a year after Fred Again’s landmark stadium show. Speaking with Rolling Stone in the past, Fred reflected on his efforts to create an intimate experience at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. He emphasized the importance of connecting with audiences in large venues, something he clearly also values in digital spaces like Twitch.

By embracing platforms like Twitch, Fred Again, Skepta, and Plaqueboymax continue to redefine how music can reach and interact with global audiences, making “Freelance” a shining example of this innovative trend.