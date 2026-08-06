Perez Hilton's Hospital Scare: Family Left Before Livestream

Topline Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton’s family and team released statements following his hospitalization, confirming he is “able to communicate.” They revealed his family was home “minutes” before the incident during a TikTok livestream, after which they left to protect their children. Perez Hilton was reportedly hospitalized after an apparent mental health episode on a livestream. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BOA Steakhouse Las Vegas) Getty Images for BOA Steakhouse Las Vegas

Key Facts A statement shared on Hilton’s blog outlined that his children, niece, and sister left the home “just minutes before” he harmed himself. The family fled to prevent the children from experiencing further trauma upon recognizing Hilton was “experiencing a severe mental health crisis.” The family emphasized that their “highest priority” is supporting Hilton’s children and requested that media and paparazzi refrain from crowding their neighborhood. Earlier statements posted on Hilton’s blog indicated he is “able to communicate, which has given our family hope,” despite the situation being “difficult” due to limited information available to them. On Wednesday, another statement confirmed that he is “receiving medical care” and expressed gratitude for fans’ support as the family focuses on his recovery. Hilton, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, was admitted to a hospital late Tuesday after a disturbing livestream led to police intervention, as confirmed by the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Details of the Livestream Incident

During the TikTok livestream, Hilton appeared to be self-harming, prompting viewers to advise him to stop. The sheriff’s office indicated they communicated with family members on the scene, confirming he was alone at that time. They aimed to de-escalate the crisis by creating opportunities for communication.

TikTok Moderation Response

A spokesperson for TikTok revealed that a moderation error caused a delay in terminating Hilton’s livestream. They clarified that his stream was flagged within minutes, contesting reports that it lasted for 30 minutes and stating it was approximately 15 minutes instead. TikTok has since banned Hilton’s account.

Agency and Podcast Statements

Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, the co-CEOs of Golden Artists Entertainment, which represents Hilton, acknowledged their concern regarding the content circulating online about him. They reported that direct contact has been challenging, but their focus remains on his health and recovery. Meanwhile, Chris Booker, co-host of “The Perez Hilton Podcast,” stated that their future episodes are uncertain at this point, prioritizing Hilton’s health.

Hilton’s Previous Health Concerns

Earlier this year, Hilton faced another health scare, being hospitalized for sepsis after undergoing emergency surgery. He shared that neglecting to take his medications with food led to serious complications and expressed a newfound spiritual connection through this experience.

Background on Perez Hilton

Hilton gained notoriety as a prominent gossip blogger in the 2000s, a career marked by both popularity and criticism for perceived cruelty in his coverage. He has since distanced himself from his earlier persona, admitting past mistakes and advocating for kindness in media.