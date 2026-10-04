Paul McCartney Shares Heartwarming Reason for Performing at Taylor Swift's Wedding

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paul McCartney shared insights into his surprise performance at the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, shedding light on the experience for the first time. McCartney, a legendary figure in music, revealed that Swift herself specifically requested he perform the Beatles’ classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” a song he hadn’t sung live since the Beatles disbanded in 1964.

Request from Taylor Swift

McCartney explained to Kimmel, “She asked me to do it.” He recounted how Swift joined him on stage during the marriage celebration at Madison Square Garden, encouraging her to sing along, especially for her new husband. However, it’s still uncertain if they ended up performing a duet on what Rolling Stone labeled “the perfect Beatles wedding song.”

Reflections on Recent Projects and Concert Moments

In addition to discussing the wedding performance, McCartney touched on several of his recent projects, including a special edition of The Boys of Dungeon Lane, where he collaborates with Ringo Starr for the first time, and his latest documentary about Wings titled Man on the Run.