Paramount+’s Bold Take on Dora’s Legacy: 25 Years Reimagined

Exploring ‘Dora’: How Paramount+’s ‘Search for Sol Dorado’ Expands on 25 Years of Nickelodeon History

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “Dora the Explorer,” Paramount+ presents “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado,” a live-action adventure that taps into the treasured nostalgia surrounding the beloved Nickelodeon series. As generations have grown up with Dora, this innovative film seeks to bridge the gap between the classic animated series and contemporary storytelling, focusing on the enduring legacy of this iconic character.

“Swiper, no swiping.” “Oh, man!” “¡Hola, soy Dora!” “Backpack, Backpack.” “We did it!” “If there’s a place you gotta get, I can get you there, I bet. I’m the map!”

These phrases resonate deeply across generations as “Dora the Explorer” marks its milestone anniversary. From its Millennial and Gen Z fans who grew up with the original Nickelodeon series, to today’s Gen Alpha and Gen Beta children engrossed in the CGI reboot on Paramount+, Dora continues to captivate audiences.

The classic Dora expressions return triumphantly with the release of “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado,” now available on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Nickelodeon and Paramount Global leverage this nostalgia, recognizing the lasting influence of intellectual property in an unpredictable entertainment world.

The Legacy of “Dora the Explorer”

Originating in 2000, crafted by Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes, and Eric Weiner, and produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, “Dora the Explorer” was revolutionary in engaging children through interactive problem-solving. The franchise’s core elements have persisted across animations and live-action iterations, continuing to invite children into Dora’s adventures.

“I met Chris Gifford during the original ‘Dora’ production,” recalled Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation. “He believed the secret was love and making Dora a relatable best friend. Breaking the fourth wall was key to inviting kids on her journey.”

Naito emphasized retaining this essence in the CGI reboot, stating, “This was central to refreshing ‘Dora’.”

Bold New Adventures in “Search for Sol Dorado”

Starring Samantha Lorraine, “Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado” embarks on a thrilling journey through the Amazon to secure the ancient treasure from adversaries. Ensuring that this new Dora remains true to her roots was crucial for Lorraine and director Alberto Belli.

“We preserved her iconic traits,” Lorraine shared, “but this Dora is particularly sharp, fearless, and resilient. When familiar elements like Map are lost, she discovers her own strength.”

The film premieres as part of “The Great Dora Fiesta,” kicking off with “Dora” Season 3 and a special episode “Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues.” While maintaining Dora’s core for young audiences, the series adapts to modern viewing habits.

“We had to recognize today’s children watch on tablets,” Naito explained. “We enhanced storytelling without losing educational content.”

A Family Adventure for All Ages

“Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado” is a film crafted for the entire family. Despite Dora’s youthful spirit, Lorraine, now 18, conveys a mature essence that resonates with all ages.

“This film appeals to everyone,” Lorraine noted. “We aimed at teens, but the magic and youthful essence speak to children, showing them that being young and intelligent is powerful.”

Director Belli drew from classics like “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones,” adding nostalgic nods throughout. Lorraine stated, “Adults might recognize familiar scenes in a fresh context, sparking nostalgia but in a new light.”