Paramount+ Removes ‘South Park’ Internationally, Surprising Fans

South Park Removed From Paramount+ Outside the U.S.: Streaming Rights and Ongoing Negotiations

Fans of the iconic animated series South Park outside the United States are facing a setback as the show has been removed from the global offerings of Paramount+. The expiration of Paramount+’s international license means that audiences overseas can no longer access the series on the platform. The main keyword for this article is “South Park Removed From Paramount+ Outside the U.S.” This setback comes amid ongoing negotiations aimed at restoring access to the beloved satire for international viewers.

Expiration of International Streaming License

According to sources cited by The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+’s license to stream South Park internationally has lapsed, affecting the availability of the show outside the United States. The streaming service is actively engaged in discussions to renew the license and resume streaming the series for its global audience. Meanwhile, international fans can still enjoy South Park specials on Paramount+ and watch the show on Comedy Central.

Delayed Season Premiere Amid Legal Disputes

The news of the expired license closely follows another recent development—the postponement of South Park’s season 27 premiere. Initially set to debut on July 9, the premiere has been pushed back to July 23. This adjustment arises as a result of ongoing legal battles involving the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Paramount Global, the parent company of Comedy Central. Tensions have grown as both parties contest streaming rights.

A statement from South Park’s official X profile highlighted the creators’ frustration: “This merger is a shitshow and it’s fucking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

Contractual Disagreements and Potential Legal Actions

Last month, Parker and Stone threatened legal action against Paramount, alleging that Jeff Shell, incoming president of Skydance, interfered with their contract negotiations involving Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix. The controversy emerges ahead of a merger between Skydance and Paramount Global, a deal that is awaiting approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

Paramount holds a $900 million contract for the digital rights to South Park set for two more years. However, Shell reportedly urged alterations to the terms, such as granting Paramount+ an exclusive 12-month window for new episodes. The creators’ legal representatives issued a stern warning against such interventions: “If these activities continue, we will have no choice but to act to both protect our rights and discharge any obligations we may have to the public.”

Skydance’s Response and Ongoing Developments

In response, Skydance has asserted its right to evaluate contract modifications, stating, “Under the terms of the transaction agreement, Skydance has the right to approve material contracts.” As negotiations unfold, the outcome remains uncertain, leaving the series’ international streaming status in limbo.

South Park, which premiered on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. The series’ 26th season concluded with the episode “Spring Break,” and fans eagerly anticipate future installments. While legal and contractual complexities pose significant challenges, efforts continue to secure the show’s presence for its global fanbase.