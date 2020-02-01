The lemonade diet: easy and cheap way to lose weight

The lemonade diet is a quick, easy and cheap way to lose weight. A lot of people and celebrities follow this regime and consider it very effective. But many specialists consider the lemonade diet is not healthy and do not recommend it al all.

Today we thought it would be better if you knew everything about the lemonade diet. So, we gathered information and we will share it with all of you. Then, it is up to you to follow or not this weight loss program. Pay attention and find out more in this article.

Who can follow the lemonade diet and what are its effects?

The lemonade diet was originally created by Stanley Burroughs. Back then, this diet was a detox program designed especially for those with an unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle. Over the years, the lemonade diet became more and more popular and a lot of people have started to follow it. They discovered other benefits of this diet, like, for example: the relief of symptoms of depression, weight loss, relief of chronic pains, skin rejuvenation, high energy.

What are possible side effects?

Almost everyone can follow this regime. But people with digestive problems and other serious medical condition, should talk to their doctors before starting the lemonade diet, because there can be some side effects of it. These include: fatigue, nausea, irritability or dehydration.

What is, in fact, a lemonade diet?

A lemonade diet should not be followed more than 10 days. During this diet, you will lose about 9 kg and you will have to consume 6 portions a day of lemonade.

Here is how you can make this lemonade:

You need the following ingredients:

– 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

– 2 tablespoons of organic maple syrup

– a teaspoon of red pepper

– 300 ml of filtered water

During these 10 days of dieting, you can only consume this lemonade. After you finish this regime and you lost the extra weight, you can start including in your daily menus all the other foods. Start with vegetable soups, then veggies and fresh fruits and then meat, sweets and healthy fats.

When you are following the lemonade diet, you should not do physical exercises, because you will not have enough energy for these kind of activities. If you try to make an effort and exercise, there are certain risks, like you can pass out or even have more serious health problems. So it is recommended to stay at home and relax as much as possible. There is also one more important fact you should take into consideration before starting a lemonade diet: during this program, you will lose mostly water weight and muscle mass. This means that once the diet is over, it is very likely to regain the extra weight. So, from this point of view, the lemonade diet is not very effective on a long term.

Now that you know everything about the lemonade diet, will you decide to follow it or not?