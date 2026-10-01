Olivia Dean's 'Art of Loving' Faces Bill Withers Controversy

A new legal battle has emerged in the music industry as Mattie Music Group, the publisher of Bill Withers’ catalog, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Olivia Dean and her record label. The complaint alleges that Dean’s song “I’ve Seen It,” featured on her critically acclaimed album The Art of Loving, shares an unmistakable melody with Withers’ 1981 R&B classic “Just the Two of Us.”

Details of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles and reported by Rolling Stone, claims that the similarities between the two songs are “obvious and inescapable.” A musicologist commissioned by the plaintiff reviewed both tracks and concluded that there are “substantial similarities” along with a repeated copying of a “distinctively protectable melody.”

According to the lawsuit, “The number, character, and arrangement of the shared musical features are so striking that they support an inference that the similarities did not result from coincidence, independent creation, or reliance on common musical elements.”

Defendants and Legal Claims

The seven-page complaint names Capitol Records, Universal Music Group, and Dean’s publishing companies as defendants. Notably, it does not seek damages from Dean or her co-writers, Bastian Langebaek and Max Wolfgang.

The plaintiff informed the defendants about the alleged infringement on August 17. However, the suit states that the song’s distribution, licensing, and commercial exploitation continued without any changes in credit from the defendants.

Response from the Music Industry

As of now, representatives for UMG, which owns Capitol Records, have not responded to requests for comment. Efforts to reach a spokesperson for Dean were also unsuccessful as of Thursday.

About Olivia Dean and Her Album

Olivia Dean’s album The Art of Loving was released last year and features hit singles such as “Man I Need” and “So Easy (To Fall in Love).” Dean’s rising star was solidified when she won the Best New Artist award at the 2026 Grammys.