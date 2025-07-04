Oasis Reunites After 16 Years, Opening with ‘Hello’

After a 16-year hiatus, Oasis has made a thunderous return to the stage, marking one of rock history’s most eagerly awaited reunions. The iconic British band launched their comeback tour with an electrifying performance at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, thrilling fans by opening with their 1995 hit, “Hello.” This concert begins a series of shows that will reignite the magic of Oasis, much to the delight of enthusiasts worldwide.

History in the Making

Thousands gathered in Cardiff to witness history as Oasis ignited their first concert since 2009. The excitement was palpable as they followed up “Hello” with classic hits “Acquiesce” and “Morning Glory,” showcasing the timeless appeal of their music.

The band’s last public appearance was at the V Festival in Weston Park, England, on August 22, 2009. However, tensions between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher culminated in a backstage altercation in Paris, leading to the band’s abrupt disbandment.

A Tumultuous Past

Reflecting on the infamous fallout, Noel once wrote, “It’s with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

The brothers subsequently followed separate paths, frequently expressing their discord publicly. Liam’s remarks in 2011 were particularly harsh, stating, “I’d rather eat my own shit than be in a band with him again.” Meanwhile, Noel found solace in Oasis’s lasting popularity, emphasizing in a 2022 podcast that a reunion would lead to chaos, adding, “Just leave it as it is.”

Reunion Speculation and Confirmation

Speculation of a reunion swirled in 2024, igniting hopes among fans. The band’s statement, “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised,” confirmed the long-awaited reunion.

Despite the announcement, the Gallagher brothers maintained media silence, choosing not to reveal the new band lineup. However, information leaked that guitarists Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, bassist Andy Bell, and drummer Joey Waronker would join the tour.

The Tour Begins

Liam Gallagher’s response to the media buzz underscored his excitement and cautious optimism, highlighting the secrecy surrounding their plans. The band’s tour will continue with a second night in Cardiff before sweeping across the UK and Ireland, and then heading to North America, starting in Toronto on August 24 and wrapping up in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 23.

As Oasis takes the stage once more, the world watches eagerly, witnessing the revival of a band whose music continues to resonate across generations.