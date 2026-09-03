Noel Gallagher Teases Possible Oasis Reunion Tour in 2027

Rumors of a potential Oasis tour next summer have been fueled by Noel Gallagher’s recent comments during an appearance on talkSPORT’s Drive. When host Andy Goldstein inquired about the speculation, Gallagher initially played it down, humorously suggesting, “It’s Liam, isn’t it? He’s not into it. He’s not into Oasis anymore.”

Goldstein pointed out that Gallagher’s brother and bandmate had recently left social media, implying something might be brewing. Gallagher responded, “Well, then there must be something happening. Let’s put it this way: there’s no football tournament on next year, so we’ve got to do something in the summer, right?”

⚽️ “Well… there’s not a football tournament next summer.” 👀 “So we’ve got to do something, right?” Noel Gallagher addresses rumours of Oasis shows in the summer of 2027 pic.twitter.com/sNl5aRw5yp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 2, 2026

While Oasis has yet to officially confirm any tour plans, multiple reports suggest the band might be gearing up for another significant tour. Speculation includes a potential return to the iconic U.K. venue Knebworth, where Oasis famously drew a crowd of 250,000 across two nights in 1996. Many fans hope they can recapture that electrifying atmosphere.

In contrast, Liam Gallagher squashed rumors of the band headlining Glastonbury in 2027, stating, “It’s not happening, so all you croc wearing flag waving shit cunts can calm the fuck down,” in a recent social media post.

Following their much-anticipated reunion tour in 2025, which saw the band on the road for a considerable time, there have been numerous hints about their future plans. After concluding their London shows in September, Noel Gallagher expressed his gratitude to fans, stating, “Most of all, I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map,” and concluded with, “See you next year!”

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Adding to the excitement, Oasis is set to release a new documentary titled Don’t Look Back in Anger, hitting IMAX theaters on September 11, before arriving on Hulu and Disney+ later this year. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace and created by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame, the documentary promises a unique behind-the-scenes look.